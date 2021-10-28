Jennifer Lopez is separated for a time from her boyfriend Ben Affleck | .

A news that surely did not like the beautiful actress and singer at all Jennifer Lopez and her famous boyfriend the American actor Ben affleck, is that you will have to separate for a while.

Since Jennifer Lopez formally announced her courtship with Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband, everyone immediately turned to see them again!

The couple had to break away momentarily, obviously for work reasons, since thanks to the fact that they are both famous Hollywood personalities, they have many projects to develop.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian, stalker, breaks into her luxurious home again

A couple of weeks ago, Jlo announced that she would begin to collaborate with Netflix, she already has several guaranteed projects where she will be the protagonist, as in “The Mother”, the new film on the platform starring Marc Anthony’s ex-wife.

The filming is being done in Vancouver, Canada, as for her boyfriend and who is expected to be her fiancé soon, she is recording “Hypnotic” in Austin, a city in Texas.

Jennifer Lopez is separated for a time from her boyfriend Ben Affleck | .

Despite the distance between the couple, there has been no impediment to be able to see each other on weekends, fortunately there are airplanes that shorten the distance between them and make their relationship more bearable.

Surely the couple would have to be making some changes in their schedules in order to coincide and see each other on the weekend, probably this will also be done with their children with whom they apparently have had no problem sharing some experiences with them as a family.

Apparently the couple would be doing everything possible to make their relationship work despite not being able to be together during their most recent film projects.

Love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Surely you already know the love story behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, 17 years ago they were boyfriends and were even about to get married, only they decided to end their relationship due to constant harassment from the press and paparazzis.

After 17 years passed they were together again, it was also the first time that they agreed that both were “Free” during all this period of time, in their case it applies that second chances can be good.

It is so that today until recently they were always seen together, in events and projects either of one or the other, for millions they are the perfect couple, they complement each other and are at peace with themselves and with each other, they were very lucky to get a second chance.