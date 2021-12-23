

Jennifer Lopez

HehJennifer Lopez was shopping, but it was not a smooth process. The actress, singer and businesswoman was yelled at by everything while she was in a Gucci store, quite possibly looking for outfits that highlight her sensual figure for these Christmas holidays.

And is that They called her “animal killer”, albeit in English. A group of activists was on the outskirts of the store and they were constantly shouting and JLo herself approached the door of the store and tried to calm the spirits of these people, but to no avail, so she decided to re-enter the establishment in Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, California.

Protesters they asked him to stop wearing animal skins to get dressed.

When leaving the place, JLo continued listening to the requests of the animal rights defenders who were waiting for her in the parking lot where her truck was waiting for her and this time, activists used a voice amplifier to make their message clear to the singer and actress.

“Stop skinning live animals. You are a shame, what a shame Jennifer, stop wearing fur. The animals are skinned alive. Show compassion, stop wearing skin ”, while shouting through the horn, Jennifer López got into the truck and left the place.

Despite the fact that the singer left that place, activists continued to protest against animal abuse by the fashion industry with signs in front of some of the most famous and elegant stores in the world.

Next year for the singer and actress will start in style with con a new movie called “Marry me” and starring alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma, who will be making his Hollywood debut.

The plot of the film is about a couple of artists, made up of JLo and Maluma, who will get married live and direct in front of hundreds of their fans. Moments before giving the “Yes”, she learns of an infidelity on the part of her fiancé and decides that she will marry, but not with him so she chooses a lucky man from the audience, played by Owen Wilson, to become her husband.

This romantic and funny film will hit theaters around the world on February 14, 2022, Valentine’s Day. So this premiere seems like a good plan to spend Valentine’s Day.

