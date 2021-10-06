Jennifer Lopez leaves Ben Affleck, alone on the red carpet | .

The actress and singer Jennifer Lopez was conspicuous by her absence on the red carpet during the premiere of the latest film by Ben affleck her current boyfriend who like her is an actor, but also an American producer, director and screenwriter.

The protagonist of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice recently released a new film in Los Angeles called “The Tender Bar.”

This film directed by actor George Clooney starred the boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez, and also ex-husband of Jennifer Garner with whom she had three children, two girls and a boy.

Surely the reason for the successful businesswoman and popular singer for not attending this event was something quite strong, this because since they became a couple again, they immediately began to see them together constantly.

This couple also known as Bennifer is one of the best known since the beginning and until they ended their relationship in 2004, after 17 years they met again as a couple in 2021, since then they have been seen together and very much in love.

Jennifer Lopez leaves Ben Affleck, alone on the red carpet

Once the interpreter of “On The Floor” made her relationship with the American actor public, the photos and appearances began to be more constant and therefore exciting for her millions of followers, not only of JLo but also of Affleck.

It seems that the reason why the singer and businesswoman decided not to attend the red carpet is because Jennifer Lopez does not get along with the director of it, so JLo can not see Georg Clooney.

This due to certain rumors that began to sound a long time ago, when Jennifer and George acted together in the film “Out Of Sight” in Latin America called “Dangerous Romance” released in 1998.

It is said that this “couple” did not get along during the filming of the film and that to date they have never been able to smooth things over, that is why Clooney is the director of the new movie starring Ben Affleck, Jennifer has not coincidentally gone.

It is worth mentioning that the couple was seen hours before enjoying the previous premiere of the film, as every good girlfriend accompanied him, it is also said that they were seen holding hands and as always very in love, data that The Sun shared.

Something curious is that so far neither Jennifer Lopez just like George Clooney they have misbehaved with each other, they have not engaged in bad talk and they have not shared the reason for their displeasure.

There is no doubt that the professionalism of both actors is enormous, especially since they have been silent for 23 years, since the premiere of that film.

Jennifer Lopez, who in 2020 shared the stage with the Colombian singer Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime, again left her followers surprised by the fact that she had not appeared next to Affleck, the news immediately became a trend.