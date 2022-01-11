Jennifer Lopez leaves recording set due to infections | AP

Famous American artist of Puerto Rican descent Jennifer Lopez had to withdraw from the recording set of his new film in Gran Canaria, due to recent contagions of the virus that caused the pandemic just over two years ago.

The interpreter of “On The Floor” Jennifer Lopez was recording her new film for the Netflix platform entitled “The Mother“However, due to the fact that several members of the filming team became ill, he made the decision to leave the scene.

For a few weeks that JLo had traveled to Spain to start recording this new project, it was precisely for this reason that the singer had to separate again from Ben Afleck.

Apparently this was something unforeseen, surely to avoid some contagion, since some actors had been positive, he decided better withdraw from Spain.

The local media were in charge of sharing the news about Jennifer Lopez, although what happened was that Netflix decided to cancel the recordings, this to avoid more infections among the members of the recording team.

Jennifer Lopez is in constant motion, with several projects at the same time | AP

In addition to Jennifer Lopez other names of important Hollywood celebrities such as the Mexican Gael García Bernal, Omari Hardwick and Joseph Fiennes, however obviously the name that stands out the most is that of Marc Anthony’s ex-wife.

At the moment no more details of the project have been shared, the date on which the recordings will be renewed is unknown, however with the constant outbreaks that have been appearing around the world, it could take a little longer.

Since the production had planned to make other recordings in different cities in Europe, which apparently will take a longer time, since the film was set in a Caribbean environment.

In the plot of “The Mother” we will find the story of a woman who retired from the “bad life”, because in the past she dedicated herself to taking the lives of certain people, during that time she had a daughter whom she decided give up for adoption.

Years later, like any mother, she was watching over her daughter, who at the age of 13 had apparently deprived her of her freedom, so the character of JLo decides to rescue her daughter and look for her to be well, surely this film will be from the most exciting.

Despite the infections, many people have had slightly milder symptoms, since the vast majority of people already have both vaccines and even a booster.