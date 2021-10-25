Jennifer Lopez looks like this, her beautiful face just raised | AP

Something that is becoming customary among the stars of entertainment, is to show your face without a drop of makeup as Jennifer Lopez did recently in a flirty and striking video.

This is not the first time that a celebrity personality has given us this type of content on their social networks, in particular the singer and performer of “On The Floor“He has done it with a goal.

Jennifer Lopez Not only did she show off her beautiful face and decided to crave her fans with an aromatic and delicious coffee, but she shared her secret to keep her beauty and firm skin on her face.

From a certain age it is necessary to start taking care of our skin, especially the face and neck, which is where age is most noticeable, as you can see, some celebrities opt for aesthetic arrangements, but in the case of Jlo he takes care of his skin with some creams.

In her video she appears wearing a bathrobe ready to share the secret of her beauty, clarifying that water and coffee also had a lot to do with it, she said it as a joke.

As you know Jennifer Lopez Actor Ben Affleck’s girlfriend, besides being an impressive artist, is also a well-known businesswoman, a few months ago she launched a skin care line, which she herself has been using and showing the results with her own skin.

On July 21, she shared this video that is arguably a bit of a demonstration given that Jenny From The Block shows off her daily beauty routine, showing off each of the creams and serums she uses to look beyond radiant.

His publication already has 18 million 257 thousand 583 views in addition to 26.8 thousand comments, some of them wondering where they can buy their products.

It is impressive this number of reproductions that it has because everyone would like to have not only Jennifer Lopez’s body but also her skin and appear several years younger.

Wow there it is … Your shower is a time machine. That’s why it doesn’t get old, “commented one fan.

Although the singer looks extremely young, it is impossible to stop the passage of time, however it is possible to age gracefully and gracefully, which is precisely what this 52-year-old American beauty has been doing.