Jennifer Lopez better than 20 years ago, with an exquisite silhouette | AP

The famous singer and Hollywood actress who after 35 years of career continues to fall in love with millions is Jennifer Lopez, who definitely continues to look beautiful despite the years, only that some have realized that today she looks much better than 20 years ago.

The Diva of the Bronxs as Jennifer Lopez It is also known that she has always been a woman with an unparalleled figure, the best of all is that every part of her body is natural, so far no drastic changes have been seen in her figure.

Despite the fact that nowadays it is quite simple to undergo certain aesthetic arrangements, in order to look better, this apparently does not apply to the girlfriend of Ben aflleck, because since he was a teenager he has exercised and has a strict diet.

Currently JLo is 52 years old and they could easily mistake her body for that of a young girl, if a comparison of 20 years ago is made with the photos she shares today the difference is quite large.

Especially since now her abdomen seems to look even more marked, surely you are wondering how it does it.

Surely her abs today look more marked thanks to a movie she starred in alongside Caridi B, we are talking about Hustlers, where she played a night dancer.

At the time when she was interviewed to find out her opinion about the film and specifically to dance pole dance, it was something that everyone was interested in knowing, since she did it as an expert despite having no experience.

Jennifer Lopez He admitted that he liked this type of exercise very much and that he was considering including it in his daily exercise routine, because he exercised areas that he usually did not do as often, in addition to his body being marked even more.

Of course, this type of exercise is also combined with others that he performs according to his personal trainer who states that he usually does them 4 to 5 times a week, and clearly complementing it with a diet rich in proteins, vegetables, fats and carbohydrates.

That is why now he does not miss any opportunity to show off his figure, surely it constantly causes the envy and admiration of millions, even knowing that anyone could achieve such results just with exercise.