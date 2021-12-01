Jennifer Lopez changes her look and rejuvenates a few years | .

Being one of the most important figures in fashion, film and music, “La Diva del Bronxs” cannot avoid imposing fashion and influencing others with her looks, now Jennifer Lopez looks younger thanks to this change that was made.

Like any other celebrity with millions of followers, Jennifer Lopez manages to influence several thousand and even inspires some changes to be made, precisely as she recently did with her hair this look change it favored her quite a bit.

It was through his stories where he shared this photograph, in it only his face and part of his torso appear, since the important thing was that his beautiful hair was the protagonist of the image.

Without a doubt we could affirm that thanks to her stylist the interpreter of “Love don´t cost a thing” seems to have rejuvenated a couple of years that would be a total of 10 of them.

As you will remember, she was wearing her hair a bit short and with a light tone, but now she wears it long and in a beautiful dark brown tone with which she manages to highlight her beautiful features.

You may wonder why it was mentioned that he was rejuvenated 10 years, if you are a fan of Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull you may recognize his famous song “On The Floor”, where he appears with precisely this same look, perhaps varying the tone of her hair.

Jennifer Lopez changes her look and rejuvenates a few years | Instagram jlo

Thanks to this brown tone, JLo could presume that she is not 52 years old, although to tell the truth she does not look like them, her features look finer and she provides a beautiful tone to her skin, on more than one occasion we have seen her with brown hair, but not as dark as now.

Probably in a few days she will share new content on her feed where she completely shows us this change of look, surely in a short time she will begin to have a reaction from her fans who adore her.

Like other celebrities and social media personalities, Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend could impose a new fashion and trend among his followers, especially now that we are entering December and changes of looks are just around the corner.

Unfortunately with the stories, only the user who shared the publication is the only one who can see the reactions of his contacts, surely millions of Internet users admired his beauty, currently JLo has 184 million followers.