Maluma is originally from Colombia | .

Jennifer Lopez had already worked with Maluma | AP

Maluma is known as Pretty Boy | .

The official trailer of a new film to be released where Jennifer Lopez will be the protagonist, in which she will have the love of two men Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Jennifer Lopez She is a successful artist who has excelled in different areas of art, music, dance, singing and acting, when she makes a combination of two or more she becomes a success.

Which will surely happen with his new movie titled marry me, starring her, Maluma and Owen Wilson with whom she will have to fight for her love.

Surely the format reminds you of other films of the past such as “A place called Notting Hill”, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, where a movie star falls in love with a man who is not in the artistic environment.

Of course, the modern touch that Jlo will give to this new film will surely be exceptional, the plot in this new film will tell about a famous singer and dancer named Kaz Valdez who, after suffering the disappointment of her partner who is also famous, decides on one of his concerts marry a stranger.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma together in “Marry Me”, a new movie | Instagram jlo

In the trailer we can see her wearing a beautiful wedding dress, because she and Maluma’s character named Bastian would perform their new single together entitled precisely “Marry Me”, however, five minutes after going on stage, she realizes that she was unfaithful. for a video circulating on networks.

When she goes on stage, she decides to marry any man she sees, in this case it was Owen, suddenly everything changes for her character and the same for her, surely we will see something more than just proposals and wedding dresses.

The interesting thing about the trailer is that Jennifer Lopez appears kissing Maluma, with whom she had already worked in the past when they released a song together entitled “Pa Ti”, her characters being a couple have to kiss so we will see him continuously in the film.

The launch of Marry will be on Valentine’s Day in 2022, his fans quickly reacted to the participation that will be appearing in the film because Owen Wilson is a very loved actor, as for Maluma he is a successful singer who everyone loves too .

Thanks to social networks, promoting a new project for celebrities is now easier, the more followers you have, the greater the opportunities to stand out and reach more people.