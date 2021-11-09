In Jennifer Lopez’s jewelry collection, some pieces with a romantic history stand out. We talk about the engagement rings that she has received over the years, that piece with which her great loves have promised her a life together and that shine on each of the occasions that she paraded through the red carpets with the rock in her left hand. In total, JLo adds five engagement rings that, in addition to displaying them with pride, are among the most expensive marriage proposal jewels among celebrities.

Ojani Noa

The first to ask the big question was Ojani Noa. Arguably, it was Jennifer Lopez’s first love before starring in Selena, the film that would lead her to international fame. Noa proposed to him in the mid-90s with a pear-shaped diamond valued at $ 100,000, a true gift of love that the then waiter gave his girlfriend.

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa

In 1997 Ojani and Jennifer were married, but their marriage lasted only 11 months. The subsequent relationship was not easy for her, as it has been full of legal battles to protect her privacy and prevent some details of her personal life from coming to light because of him.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

By 2001, JLo had a new husband. This is the dancer Cris Judd, whom many will remember for his appearance in the video for Love Don’t Cost a Thing.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

Judd proposed to the girl of his dreams with a ring believed to be worth a million dollars and it was an emerald cut stone that the singer was looking forward to. However, the dream ended only nine months after saying “yes, I accept.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Bennifer’s story had its beginnings in the early 2000s. Between 2002 and 2004, the singer and the actor were the couple of the moment and although they got engaged, they did not reach the altar. He appeared in the Jenny from the Block video, and their relationship was on the right track, so much so that Ben proposed to her with a ring valued at $ 2.5 million.

Jennifer Lopez

The gem is a 6 carat Harry Winston diamond ring. One that, apparently, JLo still has, as a few months ago he commented that it is one of his favorites. Now that the couple has resumed their relationship, her fans hope to see her wearing the ring once again, although there are those who say that Ben would have to buy a new jewel to ask her to be his wife again.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

While things didn’t work out with Ben Affleck on her first try, Jennifer Lopez found a new love in singer Marc Anthony. The salsa singer proposed to her with a large ring also by Harry Winston, with 8.5 carat blue diamonds, and valued at about four million dollars.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez

In 2004, Marc and Jennifer got married and four years later they welcomed the stork with their twins Max and Emme. The marriage ended in divorce in 2014, although they still get along for the sake of their children.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

In recent years, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were the perfect image of a happy couple. Both claimed that they got along wonderfully because of their scale of values ​​in which they always put family first. Excited to have conquered JLo’s heart, Alex proposed to her in 2019 on the seashore of The Bahamas.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennfier Lopez

The baseball player asked the big question with a ring that is around one million and five million dollars. A large 15-20 carat emerald diamond that the singer wore in her photos and videos on social media. According to some local publications, Jennifer still has the jewel, although her relationship ended in early 2021, to make way for her second chance with Ben Affleck.