Jennifer Lopez, extravagances that should be on your tours | .

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez whom everyone calls La Diva del Bronxs, for a good reason, because this beauty of Puerto Rican descent has certain “extragave demands“When doing international tours which must be complied with to the letter.

Some of these demands are somewhat extravagant, however for many the famous celebrity Jennifer Lopez it is worth it, so they try to be completely fulfilled.

As you well know, JLo is known internationally and throughout her career, which to this day totals 35 years in total, she has had the opportunity to make successful international tours, so as time goes by she tends to have certain demands like any artist of her size.

After this pandemic, Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend is preparing to return to the stage on a regular basis, although she has had some presentations throughout the year, she has not been compared to her usual tours.

Surely soon we will have the pleasure and pleasure of being able to see her more consistently and presenting her spectacular live show.

Some of the requests that this beautiful American singer has made, vary from the arrangement of her room and the setting as well as the tools necessary to continue with her exercise routine.

People say that Jennifer Lopez She requested to have a bathtub with mineral water, so that her body can be hydrated, in addition to some rumors that she has her own sheets, which have more than 250 threads, surely they are extremely soft.

It seems that JLo is fascinated by white candles, so in each of the rooms he arrives in there should always be a few, the color white is undoubtedly his favorite.

As expected, he requested exercise equipment as well as a personal chef and winemaker, who is a person who is in charge of selecting the drinks made with grapes.

Jennifer Lopez’s favorite room service menu is also said to consist of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, plus organic ham slices, which must be thinly sliced ​​and also accompanied by Hellman’s mayonnaise.

For a celebrity like La Diva del Bronxs these demands are the result of her hard work as an actress and singer, surely it is something she more than deserves because she works hard and surely thinks she should always indulge.