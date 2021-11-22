Jennifer Lopez remembers one of her Hall of fame hits | .

For millions of people, listening to the Bronxs diva Jennifer Lopez sing and dance at the same time has become one of their biggest dreams, so when she shares videos or photos of her presentations, they have immediate reactions like in Rock and Roll. Hall of fame.

In this presentation the flirtatious singer, actress, model and businesswoman performed one of her greatest hits in music, we are talking about “All I Have“, this is not the first time he remembers her again this month.

Because in a collaboration he did with the Coach brand a couple of days ago, he remembered precisely the official video of this melody at the beginning of the month, because in a scene of the video he appears wearing suitcases or bags of the brand so now with his collaboration he made reference to that scene.

Surely because of it Jennifer Lopez He decided to interpret this melody to indirectly promote the Coach brand with his suitcases, since this beautiful and above all luxurious luggage was launched as a special line for Christmas gifts.

Jennifer Lopez remembers one of her Hall of fame hits | .

If you have been keeping an eye on Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend, you will know that at the end of October he participated in this great event, where he had the opportunity to perform several of his songs of yesteryear which apparently do not go out of style.

What impressed the most about his presentation is that he acted alongside LL Cool J with whom he originally performed the song 12 years ago in his official video, so the excitement of the fans made the stage roar after the joy of seeing them together again .

The outfit i was wearing Jennifer Lopez It was the two-piece suit in black with a huge blue jacket from the famous Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana, with whom he has been working for a couple of months wearing his impressive designs.

It is not a novelty that important brands seek her to collaborate with them, thanks to her success and popularity she has this magnificent advantage of looking like a diva and princess.

It has been 10 hours since JLo shared this publication on Instagram, surprisingly it already has more than one million 800 thousand reproductions and 4,224 comments in total, both the comments and the reproductions will continue to increase during the first 24 hours.