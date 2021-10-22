Jennifer Lopez, secret of her best outfits for fall | .

Everyone knows that one of the best dressed artists for any occasion is Jennifer Lopez who has some secrets to always look perfect with her outfits especially in this autumn.

Since the beginning of autumn, thousands of garments have been put on the market as in any other season of the year, however for a lot this precise season is one of the favorites.

This may be due to the combination of hot and cold that we experience throughout the day, the warm tones that we find in nature and sunsets, and the opportunity to wear opaque garments that simply look perfect.

Jennifer Lopez She always tends to surprise with her outfits, obviously she has a great advantage, she is a celebrity that brands look for to show off their clothes.

Throughout her most recent publications, we have seen that the beautiful protagonist of the movie “Hustlers” has been choosing to wear garments in an earth tone, between coffees and the most recent one an olive green that highlights her beautiful skin.

The 52-year-old singer, model, actress and businesswoman is carried away not only by trends, but by the representative tones of the seasons.

This could be the secret of the success he has in each of his appearances, both public and on social networks.

Days before the fall began (September 22) the singer also called Jenny From The Block, was wearing a brown dress at the Met Gala, perhaps already preparing for the arrival of the season.

In her subsequent posts, except for the premiere to which she accompanied her boyfriend Ben Affleck on a red carpet, she has been wearing clothes in shades of brown and some variations.

In her most recent publication, she is shown with a long blazer and a dress in olive green perhaps a little more brown, glasses in brown tones and pointed ankle boots also in an olive tone.

As a conclusion we could say that depending on each season are the tones that you should use, however these have to be a bit sober and not draw as much attention as it does. Jennifer Lopez.

Apparently, monochromatic combinations have worked for her, that is, wearing several clothes of the same color, but with different fabrics and textures, these types of looks also immediately stand out to the eye, as you can see in her latest photos.