For years not only the figure of Jennifer Lopez has captivated millions of people, so has her beautiful face, which is why when the secret not to have any wrinkles, his fans were excited because they gave us the probability of not having no wrinkle too.

At 52 years old Jennifer Lopez And being one of the best known international celebrities, she is constantly in the public eye, especially now that she has returned with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.

Having the reflectors on her, practically any movement she makes immediately becomes a trend, the most impressive thing is that she always does it with all the glamor in the world and to top it off she always looks radiant.

Despite her age, the Diva from the Bronxs continues with beautiful skin and it could be said that without any wrinkles, but the passage of time does not forgive, despite this she is fortunate not to have many of the few that she has, she manages to hide them very well.

This is thanks to her own secret, which she herself has shared on more than one occasion, as a businesswoman she has launched different products and services, one of which was a line of face care creams.

Jennifer Lopez’s secret to keeping her skin firm

It has been the mineral water that has helped him Jennifer Lopez March Anthony’s ex-wife, which has helped him to have his skin wrinkle-free and above all firm, thus avoiding sagging.

This secret he published in one of his Instagram stories a long time ago, where he always tries to use mineral water to hydrate your skin, in addition to using your own creams which help reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

This advice was taken from Korea, because women in this country use it to take care of their skin, you will surely know that they are known for having a beautiful and extremely cared face, since it also helps to eliminate impurities.

How to use mineral water on the skin

Surely you have thought that the ideal was to put it on directly, perhaps it could work for you although the ideal is to use it with cotton, moisten one and then you will give yourself a light massage for five minutes.

Once you have passed all over your face, especially where wrinkles usually appear, you should rinse your water with a little warm water, this technique is infallible and as proof of this we have the Diva from the Bronxs.