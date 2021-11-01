Jennifer Lopez boasts an exquisite figure from head to toe | .

Having a history of flirty garments the famous singer, actress and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez shared a video, where she is showing her charms with a daring black outfit.

Jennifer Lopez It has become quite active on its official Instagram account, especially since the pandemic began, because the quarantine prohibited us from leaving for it, millions of people concentrated on their social networks.

Despite this, Ben Affleck’s girlfriend has always been active, only that her activity increased a little more, despite the fact that today is Halloween, the diva of the bronxs has not shared photos or videos of any costume as several celebrities have done.

On this occasion, Jlo has given us several publications where we see her posing from head to toe with this striking video that covers her entire figure, looking from the bottom up.

This video was uploaded 23 hours ago on his official Instagram account, it begins on the floor with a shot of his shiny black ankle boots, little by little it goes up later we see a trousers that are a little loose.

Said black pants come right to his hips with a wide elastic, immediately we can see his waist and his marked abdomen, part of his body that by the way his own Jennifer Lopez He claims it is the best, far above his later charms.

The singer and performer of “On The Floor” is wearing a Dolce and Gabbana belt that reaches just to her waist, covering her navel with a buckle from the brand.

At the top she is wearing a black and silver lace micro top and to cover herself she is wearing a black jacket, a detail that cannot go unnoticed is her necklace, this is a choker that is as wide as her neck, it is color silvery.

Without a doubt, this monochrome look could become one of the favorites not only of the famous businesswoman but also of her fans, who almost a day after its publication have already given it 518,919 views and 4,672 comments.

Although the reactions could be considered many for some people, they are actually very few, if you take into account that Jennifer has more than 181 million followers just on her Instagram account.