Jennifer Lopez sums up her entire year 2021 in a flirty video | AP

Anyone who has heard the name “La Diva del Bronxs” or “Jenny From The Block” will immediately know that it is Jennifer Lopez, who recently shared a resume or recap of what was all his year 2021.

With several photos the beautiful celebrity Jennifer Lopez One of the most flirtatious of her gallery adorned this video that she shared both in her stories and on her Instagram feed, where she published it 2 days ago, as for her stories just a day ago.

Ready to start with 2022, the current girlfriend of actor Ben Affleck showed us some of the projects he was working on, photo shoots with her children, her boyfriend evidently and some of the red carpets in which we saw her pose with her beloved a couple of months ago.

Since JLo became famous, she has managed to participate in endless advertising campaigns throughout her career and as her fame became even greater, so did collaborations with major brands and fashion houses.

Arguably, this was one of Jennifer Lopez’s best years | .

During this year Coach and Dolce & Gabbana were two important fashion houses that dressed her throughout these 12 months although not the only ones, however they became the most famous, since Jennifer gave them more publicity.

This 2021 her children Emme and Max turned 13 years old, the emotion of the singer and businesswoman was so much when she boasted to her fans a video in which her children were the protagonists, of the emotion she had she ended up shedding some tears, we also found one photo of this day.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

On January 20 at the beginning of the year, the president of the United States of America Joe Biden took a protest at the White House and the businesswoman, actress, singer and dancer attended the event as one of the most relevant guests, at that time she was still engaged. with Álex Rodríguez.

In his summary video we also find several photo sessions that he did Jennifer Lopez in front of the beach, one of the most impressive was when he promoted one of his most recent songs “Cambia el paso” in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, back in July.

Without a doubt, seeing part of the history of the interpreter of “On The Flow” for 365 days was more than impressive, to be able to enjoy and identify each of her photos it is essential that you pause the video, since it runs fast.