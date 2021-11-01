Jennifer Lopez shares the best of Rock & roll all of fame | AP

Recently, a concert was held in which several musical personalities participated, among them Jennifer Lopez evidently had to be, since she is one of the most famous singers of all time.

That is precisely why he shared a video recently on her official Instagram account, where as usual we see her wearing various outfits with which her figure stands out, despite the fact that in each of them she impregnated her characteristic brand, it was one in specific that attracted the most attention.

It was probably designed by Dolce and Gabbana, because the belt he was wearing Jennifer Lopez it had the brand’s logo in the form of a buckle.

This two-piece suit made up of pants and a top with some strips including this striking belt, was accompanied by two bags, the first with which the original design surely came was a black jacket and the second was a kind of blue coat that reached the floor.

Jennifer Lopez Shares The Best Of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame | AP

For the millions of Jlo fans it is always exciting to get to know a little behind the scenes of his concerts and especially while he is preparing.

Apparently all the looks she used during her presentations are part of a Dolce and Gabbana collection, as seen in an Instagram post where the famous catwalk and one of the outfits she wore appears. Jennifer Lopez.

Her outfits are always impressive, not for nothing she continually represents important brands with which she works constantly, imposing fashion and driving her fans crazy with her style and beauty.

A day ago the singer interpreter of one of the most viewed hits on YouTube “On The Floor”, shared this video a day ago where she already has 278,431 views and 2,823 comments at the moment.

Recently the flirtatious model and businesswoman as well as a singer and actress increased the number of his followers, today he has 181 million fans at least on Instagram.

Rock & roll hall of fame The hall of fame is one of the best known museums in the world, despite not having been visited by most the name is at least immediately identifiable.

Jlo was not the only personality to participate in said event, we also met Taylor Swift, Jay Z and Foo Fighters.