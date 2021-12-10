At 52 years of age, the one born in the Big Apple has been characterized by her versatility, talent and sensuality, since on more than one occasion she has imposed fashion with her outfits or hair styles.

And it is that the star has always shown that trends do not go according to age or physical appearance, but rather with self-esteem and self-confidence.

Since JLo decided to give herself a new chance in love with Ben Affleck, she has broken all stereotypes, which is why she has become the main reference for fashion and decision.

However, the actress has surprised everyone by viralizing an image of her but now with pink hair, but without a doubt it is a look that highlights her beauty and sensuality.

JLo in pink

The singer has always shown that the opinion of her haters is something that she does not care about, because her impressive style and personality have made her stand out in her career.

And it is that at 52 years old, the singer is one of the most recognized public figures, because her fame and talent have crossed the borders of the United States.

The actress decided to make this change with her personal stylist, Chris Appleton, also known for working with stars like Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa.

The image was posted through Chris’s Instagram account, and in it you can see JLo with her rose gold hair below her shoulders, because the look is undoubtedly one of the most risky of the singer.

But they well say that even a “sack of potatoes” would look good, JLo again shows how trends go hand in hand with class and personality, because in the photo you can see one of its most sensual facets.

The star accompanied the look with a sensual make up with smoky eyes and nude lips, as it highlights her prominent lips and sensual gaze.

Sensual unicorn

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Jennifer López has put herself in the hands of the stylist and lets him surprise her with some transformation, since a years ago she opted for metallic tones.

It was at the end of December 2020, when the stylist shared an image of the star like we had never seen it before, because if long hair had three different shades.

Marc Anthony’s ex opted for long straight hair down to the waist with a gradient in mauves, grays and pinks, as the striking look was described as “incredible”, “powerful” and even “empowered” by her fans.

It should be noted that the star has opted in recent years for naturalness, and very attached to her chocolate-colored hair with some golden highlights, leaving the extravagances for a special occasion.

Hair Art

JLo has become a muse for the stylist Chris Appleton, because on more than one occasion he has shared the changes that the star has dared to show through his social networks.

This last look showed the singer with short hair at chin length and with a platinum blonde that very few knew about, but without a doubt, it was one of the best bets of a Hollywood star.

On one side of her straight hair, the stylist decorated with flowers, as it is one of the best works of the image designer, who has always surprised with his creations through the 52-year-old actress.

