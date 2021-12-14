Jennifer Lopez unseats Yanet García with the “boom boom” | AP

One of the most famous physical attributes of Jennifer Lopez are definitely her curves that stand out from behind and it was exactly these that when she looked from a huge yacht, they unseated Yanet García herself.

JLo As it is also known worldwide, La Diva del Bronx left Internet users speechless with a couple of photographs on social networks in which her figure and her “boom boom” definitely became the protagonists.

The star of Marry Me and singer of international stature decided to make an exquisite yacht trip something also exquisite for her followers, which is why she was captured in two poses that immediately stole sighs.

For the occasion, the spectacular Jennifer Lopez She chose a very small two-piece swimsuit in yellow, which stood out perfectly on her tanned skin and was very well accepted by her followers for leaving a lot of the actress in sight.

The On the floor star wore her pretty relaxed blonde hair and her completely natural face with huge sunglasses highlighting her glamorous style that she never neglected.

Jennifer Lopez unseats Yanet García with the “boom boom”. Photo: AP.

Jennifer Lopez posed like a modeling professional, the same one she has become with the passage of time from the front and face down, leaning on a seat on the yacht, highlighting her silhouette completely for the camera.

JLo has been characterized by looking really spectacular even after the passage of time, although sometimes there have been photographs that seek to debunk its enormous beauty that we observe on its social networks.

Some alleged paparazzi photos have suggested that the singer does not look as toned as we see her in her videos and photos; However, there are those who insist that they can be manipulated or even taken in the worst angle to give what to talk about the star.

Jennifer Lopez She is positioned as one of the most talented, successful and beautiful women in show business and it would be very difficult for her to lose that place that she has managed to achieve with enormous effort and years of experience. Without a doubt, JLo is one of the greatest divas of all time and her work will endure for a long time on stage and on the big screen.