JLo is fascinated by white clothes | AP

Jennifer Lopez is an artist of international stature | AP

She is currently in a relationship with Ben Affleck | .

Jennifer Lopez always looks flawless | .

For fans of the flirty singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, seeing her show off her charms is something they hope to admire every time she shares new content, just like her impressive soft dress with which he showed his back.

Although millions hoped that her next dress in white would be the one she would wear to her wedding with Ben aflleck her current boyfriend and also a famous Hollywood actor, however this could not be more wrong, because the singer is fascinated by this type of garment.

On more than one occasion we have seen Jennifer Lopez Wear white garments, this tone is linked with everything related to elegance and glamor along with its counterpart the black tone, however to JLo We have seen her use more garments in light tones than dark ones.

Even in his presentations and concerts he tends to delight the pupil of his assistants with outfits in light colors.

8 hours ago he published two photographs, in them he is posing with this beautiful piece, which is surely part of the exclusive collection of some important fashion brand, for some public events we have seen JLo wear Dolce & Gabbana looks.

Jennifer Lopez uncovers her back to show off her charms | AP

The second photo is where her beautiful back is showing off, given that the cut of the dress reaches just below her, accentuating her back charms, in front it has a cut that lets one of her legs show and it also has straps that support it from above. .

With a small golden bag and bracelet sneakers, she finished her perfect outfit for Las Vegas, United States, which is where she was when taking the pictures.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

In the first image, she is posing facing the camera in a close-up of her beautiful face, while showing off the result of using her beauty products from JLo Beauty, surely those who have seen her would like to look as radiant as Jennifer Lopez.

That opportunity is at our fingertips with each of the products that she uses to rejuvenate herself.

Some of the products that are available on its Online page have a cost of $ 215 which in Mexican pesos would be 4,425.75, but thanks to the good end you can buy them at $ 69.95 which are 1,435.91 Mexican pesos, they are several products by the way.