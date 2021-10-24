Jennifer Lopez wears the perfect outfit for fall, with a coat | .

With each of her new publications, the singer and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez shows us why they call her the diva from the Bronxs, she recently shared the perfect outfit for this autumn, one more sample and idea that we can apply to look great like her.

Jennifer Lopez He has been characterized by his good taste in dressing and as proof of this, on his official Instagram, he shared a short video of this peculiar outfit that has enchanted his fans, while wearing a coat.

This curious piece seems to be made of leather, it is long and despite not having sleeves, the design that became fashionable for a while returns to continue its popularity.

This is because where the sleeves are supposed to go is covered by the same fabric as the coat, so it gives us the effect not only of not having sleeves but it covers the arms completely unless you move them and “take” them out of that place.

This design seems to have become one of the favorites of Internet users, because in online stores like SHEIN we find the same design, of course in another type of fabric and length.

It should be remembered that SHEIN is a fast fashion store that is always at the forefront, and this design could undoubtedly not be missing from its catalog.

In particular, Jennifer Lopez’s coat also has wide buttons at the front and a slightly wide shirt collar which gives it a touch of glamor, which fascinates Ben Affleck’s girlfriend.

In addition to this curious coat, Jlo was wearing a high pencil-style skirt made of the same fabric with a wide belt with a gold metal buckle and hidden pockets at the front, the skirt, like her coat, is made of two different materials that complement each other. give a finer touch.

its outfit It also consists of a black turtleneck top, brown lenses and a pair of tall pointed toe boots made of suede that make this semi-monochrome look pure elegance, perfect to wear in this warm season.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been characterized by appearing combined in terms of their outfits, on the occasions that we have seen them together, however the interpreter of “On The Floor” always manages to stand out even more.