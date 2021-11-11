Jennifer Lopez, her favorite fast food 3 years without eating it | AP

As you well know Jennifer Lopez has an enviable figure, this thanks to exercise and a strict diet, however on some occasions she succumbs to temptations, she knows what her favorite food And that it is not diet!

When talking about this famous actress, it is inevitable not to point out two things today, one her age 52 years and the second her exquisite figure.

It is no secret to anyone that Jennifer Lopez She is the owner of one of the most beautiful and marked figures, in addition to being natural in the entire industry, her curves hypnotize everyone who sees them, especially in a scene from Hustlers where she dances pole dance.

It is worth mentioning that the singer interpreter of “On The Floor” is a fairly disciplined woman, not for that reason she has a whole empire in the industry not only of film and music, now also as a businesswoman with her line of clothing and care of the skin.

Despite his constant discipline on some occasions, JLo like any other person, tends to indulge in some tastes, as far as his diet is concerned.

Jennifer Lopez and her favorite non-diet food | .

Without a doubt, this dish is her favorite as she indicated in an interview for Entertainment Tonight, what she had bought was fast food!

Something that characterizes Americans is the consumption of a fast food chain that quickly became popular around the world.

We are talking about McDonalds, Jennifer Lopez was 3 years old who did not eat a double cheeseburger and a lot of ketchup which is how she asked for it when she performed at the American Music Awards.

Once she finished her presentation and retired, she decided to give herself an award, thanks to her arduous training and as she herself mentioned, how well she had behaved.

It seems that McDonalds is irresistible even for the Diva of the Bronxs, although it is a good award that was given after so much effort for its presentation.

Perhaps for many it would be something difficult to last so many years without trying a hamburger or a potato from this fast food chain, not for nothing Jennifer Lopez is the owner of a special figure.

Currently her boyfriend Ben Affleck may have been infected by his energy and the desire to exercise from his beautiful girlfriend who trains every day, which would be one of the best examples to follow as a couple.