Jennifer Lopez will leave Ben Affleck in January, goes to Spain | .

The reason for the possible separation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck It has caused several Internet users to start investigating, because knowing that they could break with their relationship is something that no one expects, the reason is that it is said that the famous actress he goes to Spain this january.

As expected of Jennifer Lopez Interpreter of “On The Floor” would start this year with great fanfare, surely he has many projects to develop and among them this trip to Spain that he cannot possibly miss.

The place where the Diva del Bronxs will be in a few days will be on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, surely something important awaits her in that place.

Before the end of the year, the actress, dancer, singer, model and businesswoman enjoyed the holidays in Los Angeles with her twins Emme and Max, as well as being with her boyfriend, the famous director, screenwriter and actor Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez will move away from Ben Affleck for quite strong reasons | AP

Since Jlo and Ben’s relationship became public, the whole world was immediately moved because in 2002 they were one of the adored couples of the public in Hollywood, so much so that they were nicknamed “Bennifer.”

After their breakup and reconciliation after 17 years, the excited public made the news trend for several days, even to this day they continue to be the main news once they carry out some activity together or appear in photographs walking.

Jennifer Lopez’s trip to Spain

It seems that they have not separated at any time, however this could change for a season with the trip of Jennifer Lopez towards Gran Canaria where some scenes from the movie “The Mother” will be recorded.

Surely you will remember that recently she also had to get away from her boyfriend, for the same reason only that she had to travel to Canada where the recordings began, now apparently she will have to record in Spain with Gael García Bernal and Omari Hardwick.

As in charge of the direction is the New Zealand Niki Caro, the plot will talk about a professional who took the lives of people who to retire lived quietly, but everything changed when the daughter she gave up for adoption 13 years ago was in danger.

To save her, she will have to partner with an FBI agent, this is one of the many projects that the famous actress of Puerto Rican descent has on her doorstep, surely this 2022 we will enjoy more of her presence in film and music.