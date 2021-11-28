Jennifer Lopez wears only ankle boots with an open white blouse | AP

Something that has always characterized Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend is her brand new dressing style, Jennifer Lopez is not known for nothing as The Diva of the Bronxs, she appeared in a photo with a open white shirt and a pair of booties.

For the beautiful 52-year-old music and film celebrity, showing off her perfect figure has not been a problem for her over the years, Jennifer Lopez He has not stopped exercising and improving his characteristic curves.

Any pretext to show off her beauty is always valid, in addition to the fact that her more than 184 million followers are fascinated to see continuously, this time it seems that she was in a photo shoot, because it is not just any photo.

It is worth mentioning that for JLo any photograph in which she appears must always be perfect, just like everything that surrounds her, not only at work but also at home, the few occasions that she has shared content where her mansion appears this looks perfect and flawless.

It seems that the interpreter of “On The Floor” with Pitbull, despite wearing her impeccable outfit, what she was actually promoting was the beautiful pair of ankle boots that I was wearing.

The design of these shoes has an animal print in beige, they have a thin heel and end in a pointed tip, without a platform so they make them look quite flirtatious, the height is a little above their ankles.

Jennifer Lopez She was posing sitting on a foot of the bed in red color and her arms rested precisely on her bed with white sheets a little unturned; Her beautiful hair was a little short and frizzy, making her look threatening and flirtatious.

In addition to this flirty photo, a second one was also shared in the same publication, in the next one she is wearing a more casual outfit with white tennis shoes, she is wearing jeans, a white tank top and a white embroidered cardigan with black details, her hair is you are using the same as the first photo.

It was on September 1, 2020 when she shared this publication, surely you already know that the businesswoman, singer and model has a line of footwear and clothing that is distributed in some stores in Mexico, surely in the United States we will also find them.