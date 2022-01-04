Jennifer Lopez surprises fans with photos of her breakfast | .

Once again the recognized singer Jennifer Lopez has left her followers a little more than shocked, showing that she is not always disciplined, this due to some photos she took of her breakfast that they weren’t exactly looking the most light in the world.

Something that has identified the flirtatious actress and businesswoman has been her tremendous figure, which has always taken care of both her diet and exercise.

For years the body of Jennifer Lopez She became an icon of beauty, to date she continues to be one of the favorite celebrities of Internet users, not only because of her music and her movies her personality has had a lot to do with it.

At 52 years of age, Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend knows perfectly all those foods that help her nourish herself and stay healthy, despite this on some occasions she delights her palate with certain foods that would not be exactly the healthiest.

This was one of the breakfasts that Jennifer Lopez boasted | Instagram jlo

That is why it was precisely that he surprised his followers thanks to a couple of photos in which a delicious breakfast appeared, this was a huge slice of toast, with a bed of peanut butter, sausage and a fried egg on top with pepper and salt. to season.

Another of the breakfasts that appeared in the publication they made on Instagram after JLo shared it in their stories, apparently, it was one quite similar to the first one, only that it had a bed of avocado, but it continued with the fried egg and toast.

How can you tell with this breakfast with a lot of protein? Jennifer Lopez “On The Floor” performer starts her day ready to exercise which helps tone her muscles.

On more than one occasion we have seen part of his physical training, so for a long time you may have had an idea that his training not only requires great physical effort, it also helps him a lot to have an adequate diet to train.

Jennifer Lopez breaking the diet

Although everything seems to indicate that the singer is the strictest in terms of her exercise routine, on some occasions we have seen her enjoy a delicious dessert or fast food.

As she did at an awards ceremony where she was one of the special guests, she decided that after leaving the stage and being back at her house she would arrive for a hamburger at McDonalds, which she said she deserved.

As for the December dates Jennifer Lopez opted to enjoy a girls’ day, preparing waffles with whipped cream and some blueberrys.