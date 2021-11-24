Jennifer Lopez, meet her sisters, are they just as pretty? | .

Something that could immediately interest millions is to know if celebrities have families and especially siblings, that is why when it was learned that Jennifer Lopez had sisters curiosity immediately arrived, especially to see if they are just as pretty and flirtatious as she is.

Being Jennifer Lopez A successful celebrity not only in music, dance and acting is also successful as a businesswoman, not everyone can go as far as she has, including her family, however you may be interested in knowing a little more about her family, especially about her sisters.

The current girlfriend of actor Ben Aflleck has two sisters named Leslie and Lynda, one of them is an opera singer and the second is a journalist.

Despite the fact that they have been seen together on very few occasions and they are not as well known as JLo, the three of them have a very good relationship, they surely thought that the best thing was to keep their blood relationship a little away from the spotlight.

Jennifer Lopez Sisters

Leslie is an opera teacher in a school near the famous neighborhood where they grew up, completely away from the spotlight, perhaps very few people relate her to The Diva of the Bronxs, she is the older sister.

Surely now you will realize that the beautiful and powerful voice of Jennifer Lopez It is not just a chance of life, rather this is a beautiful family heirloom.

As for Lynda, she seems to be a little different from Leslie because she is a little more active, being a journalist she has the opportunity to travel and has surely worked in various media in the United States.

Lynda is the younger sister of the three, after graduating in Information Sciences from Long Island University, she had the opportunity to work in some important media such as:

America This Morning Fox 5 Five Good Day New York

On several occasions she has appeared next to her older sister, of the two she is the one who accompanies JLo the most to different social events, however this does not mean that Leslie is excluded, she probably likes to go unnoticed before the cameras.

Something that has attracted attention is that Leslie and Lynda have a great resemblance to each other, despite the fact that one is taller than the other in terms of Jennifer is a little different from her sisters, however the three are quite beautiful.