This Sunday, December 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. the The Boxer Day 2 in the Movistar Academy Magariños pavilion, in the heart of Madrid, with five amateur matches and four professionals.

In the main event, a WBA intermediate title will be at stake in the featherweight category, where the nine-time amateur champion of Spain and two-time professional, the Sevillian Jennifer “Storm” Miranda (5-0, 1 KO) will face former IBF super flyweight world champion Argentina Jorgelina Guanini (9-2-2, 1 KO) in ten rounds of two minutes.

A tough fight for Miranda, who at 35, begins to define her clear goals in boxing and need high-level rivals who can bring her closer to the Europe or world title.

At the gala organized by The Boxer Club, the debut of two young promises will take place: the Asturian Enrique Florentino and the peruvian Rogger smith.

With only 20 years of age, Enrique Florentino has a good career in Olympic boxing. Two-time Spanish Elite runner-up, Boxam medalist and 8th in the European Championship in 2017 are some of the achievements of the new talent who signs with The Boxer Club Promotions and that he will continue with his preparation under the hands of the coaches Óliver Sanchez and Pedro Mere at the Asturbox-Mere Club that The Boxer Club manages in the city of Gijón.

These will be the professional matches that will be played:

* 10 × 2 Jennifer Miranda (The Boxer Club) (5-0, 1 KO) vs. Jorgelina Guanini (Argentina) (9-2-2, 1 KO) WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Championship

* 4 × 3 Enrique Florentino (The Boxer Club – Asturbox Meré) (debut) vs. Adrián López (Canary Islands) (1-4, 0 KO)

* 4 × 3 David Cabrera (The Boxer Club Fuenlabrada) (Bolivia) (1-0, 0 KO) vs. Victor Vega (Barcelona) (0-0-4)

* 4 × 3 Rogger Smith Rivera (The Boxer Club Castelo) (Peru) (debut) vs. Carlos Álvarez (Madrid) (0-3-1)

The evening will begin at 5.30pm with amateur fights and professional boxers will enter the ring from 6.45pm. Tickets will have different prices depending on the location within the pavilion: (entry is prohibited for persons under 18 years of age)

Harrow: € 20

Ring: € 30

4 to 6 Row: € 50

3rd Row: € 60

2nd Row Vip: € 80

1st Row Vip *: € 100

* The VIP entrance has a free independent area for catering and drinks during the event.

You can buy your ticket at our club on Calle Dr. Castelo, 41 or on the bacantix.com website