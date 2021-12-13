Drafting ESPABOX

Yesterday Sunday at the Movistar Academy Magariños pavilion an evening with four professional fights was held, with an excellent public entrance, with 800 spectators filling the venue.

In the main event, a WBA intermediate title in the featherweight category was at stake, where the nine-time amateur champion of Spain and two-time professional, the Sevillian Jennifer “Storm” Miranda (6-0, 1 KO) defeated former IBF super flyweight world champion Argentina on points Jorgelina Guanini (9-3-2, 1 KO) in a ten-round, two-minute fight.

From the beginning, the enormous difference in size between the boxers was evident, the Spanish being much taller and with the ability to box at a distance. The first rounds began with the typical study, with good use of the jab by Miranda to keep Guanini at a distance; This one was looking for the short one, with more and more insistence from the third or fourth round, sometimes exposing herself excessively and causing many interruptions because the Argentine’s head used to enter towards the abdominal height of the Spanish, who controlled this first half of combat well .

The grabs and collisions were more and more frequent, without the referee, in his more than twenty interventions in each set, warning any of them with the forcefulness required for a minimum of continuity to be seen. The eighth was the round where the Andalusian found a better way to receive Guanini, hitting with a strong and precise hand that made the Hispanic American back down.

At the end of the ten rounds, unanimous decision for Miranda (99.91, 98-91 and 96-94)

In the previous fights, the Asturian made his debut Enrique Florentino (The Boxer Club – Asturbox Meré) (1-0, 1 KO), who beat the tough canary Adrian Lopez (1-5, 0 KO), which put the rookie in trouble in the first two rounds. In the third, Florentino, with better technique and more fluid, arrived with good hands, López had a bad time and the referee Mr. Conejero stopped the fight too hastily, protesting the canary. Fight four rounds at lightweight.

The Bolivian resident in Madrid David cabrera (The Boxer Club Fuenlabrada) (2-0, 0 KO) defeated the Barcelona Victor Vega (0-1-4) on points at welterweight. Cabrera took the initiative and Vega was waiting for him to counter. Vega fell to the canvas in the second, a determining factor for the judges’ scores 39-37, 38-37, 38-38. Victory by majority decision for Cabrera.

And four rounds at bantamweight, the Peruvian resident in Madrid made his debut Rogger smith rivera (The Boxer Club Castelo) (1-0, 0 KO), who won by points in a unanimous decision of the judges to Madrid Carlos Alvarez (Madrid) (0-4-1). Alvarez fought brave in an entertaining fight, but Rivera’s greater precision gave him the unanimous victory of the judges (39-37, 39-37, 39-38).