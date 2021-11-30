Press release-Javier Gamboa

The popular coach of the Spanish super middleweight champion qualifies as “fantastic” the landing of “The most powerful promoter in the world in

Bilbao “ and he is recognized as a follower of a Kerman Lejarraga who he senses winning Flatley before the limit “After a very difficult fight”.

Jerónimo García (Carabanchel, 1970) remembers the day when Damián Biacho arrived at the door of his gym “With twelve years, thin and with the look of a mischievous child”. Puts you “The goosebumps that fifteen years later will be contesting a title in one of the most important evenings that can be seen in our country. The full Bilbao Arena and a poster like this is what any child who starts boxing dreams of; and more Damien ”.

Jero has played a variety of contact sports, including professional boxing, and has been a coach for two decades now. In addition, he has taken part in two feature films, nine television series and the reality show ‘Hermano mayor’.

It is the alma mater of a foundation whose objectives are to prevent violence and social exclusion through boxing. Damián Biacho was part of the foundation’s programs, as was former European champion and world championship contender Miriam Gutiérrez, who will soon travel to Florida to face legend Amanda Serrano. “I am very proud” Garcia repeats.

GUILLERMO RIVERO, THE LOCAL ASPIRANT

“Guillermo Rivero will be a difficult opponent for Damián. In fact, he was the official contender before the pandemic. I think this is a fight that both Damian and Guillermo were looking forward to fighting. The swords are high: they are two fighters who like to box well.

Let’s see if we have managed to decipher Guillermo Rivero and I hope that we will get the reward for work in the ring. The certain thing is that it is going to be a very hard fight for the two boxers “, come on.

“I think it is rude to think of something later before fighting Guillermo Rivero. I like to live the present with attention.

I am one of those who dream like a God but work like an ant. We are going to try to win the fight and then, from the same moment as let’s get off the ring, we’ll start thinking about the near future “, he points out.

The coach thanks the former European super welterweight champion, Sergio García, for his help in the sparring sessions. “The preparations for both of us have coincided, Sergio for the world tie against Fundora who will play in the United States in a few days, and us for this defense of the Spanish championship. I am also very grateful to the members of the Spanish team, former colleagues of Damián, who have given us a hand “reveals Jero.

KERMAN LEJARRAGA

Regarding the long-distance combat, he thinks that “Kerman Lejarraga’s fight is not easy at all. But I think that in the end force will prevail. I see Kerman much stronger than the English boxer. I think the fight is going to go to the sixth or seventh rounds, but Kerman is going to fit very well in the Flatley style. Besides, I am very Kerman “. Regarding Basque boxing, he considers that it shows “An ascending rhythm”.

From your point of view “At the base of the pyramid are gyms, which are becoming more and more”. With the wider base, “The tip can go higher. At that peak is Kerman Lejarraga and, with him, all Basque boxing “.

MATCHROOM IN BILBAO

García does not hesitate to assert that “Matchroom is the strongest developer in the world right now; landing in Bilbao is fantastic “. It is clear that the fans who come to the Bilbao Arena “You will not regret it, you will enjoy one of the most important evenings, in terms of quality, in the recent history of our country”.

Among those who will attend the spectacular Bilbao sports palace will be the followers of the current Spanish super middleweight champion. “Damián has a fan base that accompanies him wherever he goes and surely a part of the Bilbao Arena will wave with the flag of our beloved carabanchelero Damián ‘Guinea’ Biacho”.

RICKY HATTON

Another detail of the evening on December 3 at the Bilbao Arena that Jero García does not overlook is that of “sharing a dressing room with Ricky Hatton”.

The mythical Hatton – knight of the order of the British Empire, world champion, winner of legends like José Luis Castillo or Kostya Tszyu, winner of greats like Paulie Malignaggi or Luis Collazo and challenger of myths like Manny Pacquiao or Flyd Mayweather Jr. – will arrive at Bilbao to advise his son Campbell Hatton from the corner.

“I am very excited to coincide with Ricky Hatton, he was one of my favorite European boxers. I can only say ‘eskerrik asko’ for have the opportunity to participate in this event”, Concludes Jero García.