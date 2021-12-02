Jesse and Joy confirm US concert tour | Instagram

Brothers Jesse and Joy are more than ready to return to the stage, after more than a year of not being able to get on any of them due to the contingency, to which millions of their followers are more than excited.

Finally, the epidemiological traffic light situation is favorable in some states and countries, which allows them to do so again. concerts massive.

Therefore, those who after two years decide to return to the stage, are the mexican duet Jesse and Joy, who announced their upcoming tour.

In this way, Joy, who premiered a new podcast with his wife, will take his guitar to take the stage with his brother.

It may interest you: Joy Huerta shows off her family on the cover of a magazine

In this way, the brothers announced through their official Instagram account some dates for the realization of this tour called “Cliché”, where they will be visiting the United States and Puerto Rico.

For now, the publication does not consider dates in Mexico, however, it is expected that in the coming months these new destinations will be added to their transit route.

The singers will have dates mainly in the United States, so to attend these concerts you will have to wait for the Latin American dates, or travel to the United States to enjoy this new tour.

Clichés World Tour, Here the first dates Special guests @thelittlejesus & @chulemusicaY the presale starts TODAY at 12 EST with the code 2022 CLICHÉS link in bio “, they published.

It should be noted that San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and San Juan Puerto Rico are just some of the dates that are being considered for this next tour.

This is how the winners of a Grammy Award and six Latin Grammy Awards will begin their “CLICHES” tour in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 4 and will end in the Californian city of Indio on April 10.

As we mentioned before, between those two dates they will pass through Miami (March 11), Atlanta (13), Charlotte (15), Washington (16), New York (19) Boston (20), Chicago (23) and Houston (26), among other cities.

In addition, it is important to mention that the artists Little Jesus and Chule will be the guest artists of this world tour, of which the next stages are still unknown.

Now we just have to wait and see if they will also come to our country, since without a doubt there are millions of people who yearn to sing their songs again in a concert.