Colombian journalist and model Jessica Cediel is making headlines for her relationship with a dead man. And it is that the Colombian was happy for the premiere of the film “Do not throw me that dead”, a tape where she plays a woman who interacts with her deceased husband.

“And hey, the day has come! I am VERY happy to share with you the great launch of our film “Don’t throw me that dead man.” A story that you are going to LOVE. More than one will feel identified “, revealed about the production that premieres today on Amazon Prime Video Latam.

The humorous film tells the story of Javier, a youtuber who achieves great popularity thanks to the jokes he makes on his wife, but dies in front of his thousands of followers during a live broadcast. The man does not go to heaven or hell, but is trapped in the four walls of his house, where he will be forced to live with his wife Martina (personified by Cediel), who is the only one who can see him.

On his performance, Cediel, 39, revealed that he fell in love with his character. “Martina… a character who came into my life and made me fall in love! Thanks to @takeonecolombia for the opportunity! A pleasure. And thanks to this wonderful cast, “he said.

Everything indicates that the presenter and now also an actress, has already overcome her terrible experience due to a cosmetic surgery that brought her to the brink of death in 2009, when biopolymers were injected into her buttocks. In recent Instagram posts, she has exuded joy and beauty, with positive messages for her followers.

“Pure love. Always give yourself the priority you deserve… when you do it, the rest comes! ”, He says in one of his most recent publications, where he poses with a red bathing suit, in true Baywatch style. The publication generated the instant reaction of his followers with more than 140 thousand likes and hundreds of flattering comments.

Previously, the multi-faceted professional has shared her regret for getting her butt augmented. “It has been the most unpleasant, sad, traumatic experience I have ever had. It has been the lowest point of my life, to put it very honestly, at the same time it left me a great lesson, but also many consequences. I can’t get massages, I can’t get machines, it’s a very delicate situation, “he said in an interview with MezcalTV at the time, after revealing that he should have an annual exam for the rest of his life due to poorly performed surgery.

Jessica Cediel debuted as an actress in 2013

In 2013 Jessica Cediel made her acting debut in the film “Todos para Una”. He also dubbed the tape “Condorito” in 2017. Both were Latin-American projects. Above you can see the Colombian in action in the Colombian film “Todos para Una”, in which she starred alongside Santiago Álarcon.

