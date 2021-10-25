.

The Colombian model and television presenter, Jessica Cediel, published a flirty video with the singer Ozuna, after having finished the recordings of the film Odyssey The Movie, a project that the artist would be producing and that would be his biography, according to information published by Latfan.com.

“Tired but happy! Thanks for everything! You are a big! @ozuna, “the 39-year-old Colombian wrote mysteriously.

Then she uploaded a video where they look very happy and Cediel explains that Ozuna invited her to participate in the production. “How nice to be part of such special projects! Thank you for the opportunity! Very soon in cinemas @ozuna @odiseathemovie “, wrote accompanying the video where she appears very smiling with the singer.

“Well, well, well, I greet my people from Colombia, here I am with this beautiful … crazy to see them again, crazy to go visit them,” said the Puerto Rican in the recording where he appears hugging the Colombian. Given this, Cediel replied: “Thank you very much, in Colombia we love you very much and thank you because it is an opportunity to be part of this very special project.”

Given this, Ozuna said: “Thank you to this beautiful girl for accompanying me on this day, so I send you many kisses.” It was after the singer’s statements that Cediel replied with a “Will you show me one later?”

The flirtatious question from the former Exatlon reporter implying that she wanted a kiss from the artist, and the conspiratorial smile of the “Caramelo” interpreter, sparked the rumors of romance between the two figures. Unfortunately, the more than 8.6 million followers of the Colombian could not comment on the publication, because the actress deactivated the option to leave comments.

Cediel has generated controversy after having created a paid page of exclusive content, where he offers videos on demand for his fans and direct access. “Finally!!! In my profile you can find the link my beautiful people ”, he announced with a suggestive video posted on his Instagram.

Watch the suggestive video of Jessica Cediel

“I am Jessica Cediel and I want to welcome you to my website. Here we will speak directly, I will also share exclusive photos and videos, behind the scenes, beauty tips and much more ”, announces the recently opened page of the television presenter. “Many of you have always asked me for videos, well, through my page you can order a personalized video for you or your loved ones.”

According to the information on the website, the value of the subscription to access the exclusive content of Cediel is US $ 0.99 the first month, and then US $ 2.99 per month. Would you pay to see Jessica Cediel?

