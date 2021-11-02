.

Throughout the five seasons of the Exatlon United States competition program, many have been the emblematic faces that have crossed the fierce sands of the Dominican Republic, where it has been held since its inception in 2018.

Since then, the beautiful Colombian presenter, journalist and model Jessica Cediel has been an integral part in different instances of the sports reality show; first as a digital reporter, aware of everything related to Exatlon United States on social networks, presenting her weekly summary and later with everything that happened behind the cameras, direct from the Dominican Republic, ceasing to participate in the third season to make way to new faces in charge of conducting the program with its then presenter Erasmo Provenza.

So accepted was her participation in Exatlon United States, that Jessica would have already become an accepted figure within the competition. That until the start of the fourth season, in which she was fired for the show’s production without further explanation. Once this happened, the girl focused on dedicating herself to her health, and continuing with different personal projects to continue growing as a businesswoman and presenter in Colombia, her native country.

Your health crisis

Part of the frankness of Jessica Cediel, has been in recognizing in front of her millions of followers on social networks, that a few years ago a negligent doctor, under the promise of improving her physical appearance, performed a surgery that almost cost her her life. , and led her to undergo different and very painful medical procedures to regain the health that she enjoys today.

In parallel to this, the girl has been the protagonist of famous romances with different well-known gentlemen in the world of entertainment. It is said that he bewitched Hollywood gallants such as Tom Cruise, or Gerard Butler, and had long relationships with the singer Pipe Bueno, and even with the former Exatlon United States athlete Mack Roesch, who even asked him to marry him, and then broke his relationship and being the protagonists of a fight for the engagement ring that made headlines in the media.

Calm and focused on her work

To this day, Jessica Cediel is focused on her work, she is in several television projects and as a model, at the same time she has been seen on a date with several well-known boys, but the truth is that the 38-year-old Colombian beauty She is single, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t feel like having a family.

Not surprisingly, Jessica recently did a question and answer session through her Instagram profile, where she received the question about an upcoming maternity, she says that she is going to freeze her eggs in what appears a good candidate to have children. Do not miss the video!

The messages from the followers did not wait. Some congratulate the girl for taking a step towards having another family, others are amazed to see Cediel thinking about being a mother soon.

