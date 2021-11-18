.

Hearts, romantic messages and a flirty dance with dedication, have been some of the clues that would indicate that Jessica Cediel fell into Cupid’s arms. Although the former reporter of the Telemundo reality show Exatlon United States, has not had the best of luck in matters related to love, everything indicates that she is living a very good time.

The 39-year-old Colombian uploaded a photo to her Instagram where she is seen happy posing with a red rose and in the background a heart-shaped balloon that says I Love You and a huge bouquet of roses can be seen.

And in his smile I could see something more beautiful than the stars. For you … #smiles, “he wrote next to the publication, unleashing flattering comments from his more than 8.7 million Instagram followers.

“I will not have the money to buy you a castle, but I will become a gardener to give you the most beautiful flowers”, “What a very divine beauty of a woman, may God always keep you beautiful”, and “She looks happy, and suddenly she already has his prince ”, were some of the comments.

Later, the presenter and actress impressed her audience with a sensual dance. “I love you …”, he wrote in the publication. In the video, he is seen wearing short shorts, long boots with high heels and a black top that reveals his abdomen, while singing the same phrase.

Cediel has not provided more details about who would be inspiring her romantic expressions, however, she has made it clear that, regardless of whether there is a prince charming in her life or not, she has learned to love herself and is truly proud of everything she has achieved. .

“Jessica, if I had to turn back time I would tell you that I am very proud of you and of all that you have accomplished. Let nothing turn off that girlish smile that always motivates you to keep going despite obstacles! Let’s go for more! I LOVE YOU. PS: this photo was taken today and it captures the smile of my soul. It is one of the most beautiful photos that have been taken of me in my entire life, ”she wrote in a clear dedication to herself, wearing her face without makeup and adorned with a huge smile.

The last official relationship that the journalist made public was her courtship with Marck Roesch, with whom she announced her engagement in December 2019. However, after a short while everything ended and the 33-year-old American and participant in the third season of Exatlón, affirmed that the Colombian refused to return the engagement ring that he had given her. Hopefully this time you have found the right one.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories