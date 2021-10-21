Jessica-Rose Clark, UFC fighter

Dominick Cruz recently accused Monster Energy’s Hans Molenkamp of exploiting fighters for his own gain. The former 135-pound world champion even challenged him to a fight whose financial benefits would go to charity. However, he later confirmed that both had buried the hatchet. But anyway Jessica-Rose Clark, also a UFC fighter, reprimanded her partner while talking to MMA Fighting.

Jessica-Rose Clark rebukes Dominick Cruz

«His whole argument was that Hans is a guy looking to take advantage of the influence of the fighters, but Hans is not using Dom’s name at all.. Dom is the one who brought it up in that interview and it was all, ‘Ah, I’ll still fight him for charity.’ Who’s chasing influence now, Dominick Cruz?

“I don’t know, all that pissed me off, because one, I’ve been friends with Hans since before I was on the Monster team. He was one of the first friends I made when I moved to the United States. His children call me ‘Aunt Jessy’, I am very close to his wife. He’s a damn great man and he goes out of his way to help everyone he can. And for Dom to turn around and do that because I don’t know what his reason was, Monster still had him hired, they still paid him every month. “

Jessica-Rose Clark, who will fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 41 against Joselyne Edwards, said that Dominick Cruz put his Monster jobs at risk.

“He put us all on the chopping block. I almost lost my job, we almost lost our jobs because of him. ‘Cause he was a damn selfish. I’m glad they worked things out because I don’t care at all about Dominick Cruz. But I’m glad for Hans’s sake that they figured it out because it put a lot of stress on him because he and Dom have been friends for years. It was heartbreaking that someone you thought was a friend publicly criticized you like this when you hadn’t done anything to them.. That was screwed up, that was a move that I couldn’t believe.

“I’m glad it’s kind of gone now because I don’t know if a lot of people understand how much damage Dominick did, not just Hans but all of us, all the people on the Monster team. He put all of our jobs in jeopardy and I’ll always be mad at him for that. “

