Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to share a photo of herself taken in 2017. Simpson looked completely unrecognizable in the photo, which was taken at a complex moment.

In his memoirs, “Open Book” [“Libro Abierto”]Simpson opened up about a time in his life when he was taking refuge in pills and alcohol, according to People magazine. It was in November 2017 that Simpson sobered up.

“This person on the morning of November 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. He had so much self-knowledge to uncover and explore. I knew at this very moment that it would allow me to regain my light, sing victory in my inner battle out of self-respect, and challenge this world with acute clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart spinning in the same direction and I was honestly exhausted. He wanted to feel the pain so he could wear it as a badge of honor. I wanted to live like a leader does and break cycles to move forward – without looking back with regret and remorse at any choice that I have made and would make the rest of my time in this beautiful world, ”Simpson wrote by way of caption, in part.

Simpson admitted she ‘didn’t love’ herself

In his candid post, Simpson wrote about the battles he faced and how far he has come. In the accompanying photo, the singer was wearing a pink and white sweatshirt and was sitting on a kind of pouf. Her face looked somewhat red and very swollen, and she looked extremely tired.

“I can’t believe it’s been 4 [años]! It feels like 2 at most. I think that’s a good thing. Ha There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of alcoholic. The real work to do in my life was to accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage. Drinking was not the problem. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have become friends with fear and have accepted the parts of my life that are simply sad. I acknowledge my personal power with poignant courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free”. I was reading the caption.

Jessica got the help she needed, but it wasn’t easy. In his memoirs, he admits that he went to therapy twice a week, and that he had the support of his family to get through it. However, once she realized she “needed help,” she remained dedicated to her recovery.

“I need to stop. Something must stop. And if alcohol is doing this, and making things worse, then I quit. Jessica remembers telling a friend, according to People.

“It was like that little girl who found her calling in life again. I found the direction and this was to walk forward without fear. Honesty is tough but it is the most rewarding thing we have. And getting to the other side of fear is beautiful, “he wrote in his book.

Simpson was sexually abused as a child

One thing Simpson had to contend with as an adult was the sexual abuse she suffered as a child. According to People, Simpson opened up about the abuse in his memoirs. He explained that he had shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend. “It started with tickling my back and then it progressed to extremely uncomfortable things,” Simpson wrote.

Almost 10 years ago, Simpson revealed that he spoke to his abuser – and that he had decided to forgive her. “About eight years ago I confronted her,” Simpson told Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on the podcast episode “The Gift of Forgiveness.” [“El Don del Perdón”] July 29, 2020.

“I went and I just said, ‘I know you know what was happening and I know you were being abused,’ because she was being abused by an older man. He was always in the house too, so he never touched me, but I would abuse her and then she would come and do things to me and I felt bad for her in so many ways that I allowed the abuse, ”shared Simpson.

