

Jessie J.

Photo: Andreas Rentz / .

Jessie J He has not been long in returning to social networks to thank all those Internet users who have sent him messages of support and affection in the middle of one of the hardest moments of his life. Only a few hours before, the British interpreter resorted to the virtual sphere to publicize the sad news of the spontaneous abortion that she suffered recently and within the framework of a gestation process that she carried in the most absolute secrecy.

“His overwhelming flood of love is felt, received and appreciated to unimaginable limits. And thanks to that I was able to get out of bed this morning. Thank you very much, ”he wrote in one of his latest Instagram stories.

In the heartbreaking story that she previously shared on the same platform, the British artist reflected on the speed with which the changes had happened, to the point that the only issue that worried her that morning was how to make her pregnancy go unnoticed during the concert he had scheduled for this week in Los Angeles, which Jessie has assured will finally be held.

“Yesterday afternoon I was laughing with a friend about the problems I was going to have to give my concert without telling the public that I was pregnant. In the afternoon I was terrified that I might collapse during the performance…. And after my third scan, I found out that my pulse was not detected, he recounted in his account. “All I know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I want to divert attention from the duel, but because I know that singing will help me ”, he added. The pop star, who until just a year ago had a discreet sentimental relationship with actor Channing Tatum, now boyfriend of Zoë Kravitz, also wanted to show that sooner or later he will end up overcoming the emotional and psychological impact of his enormous loss, since she is a strong woman and used to cope with difficulties. “But I know that I’m strong and I know that I’ll be fine. I also know millions of women around the world who have felt this pain, and even harder. I feel connected to them and I understand that in these moments one feels more alone than ever ”, she pointed out.

