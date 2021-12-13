12/13/2021 at 06:30 CET

After overcoming with enough problems by 5-3 a Córdoba World Heritage Site that demonstrated its role as a revelation team to maintain the leadership alone, Barça faces another week with hardly any troops for a new break for the friendly teams for the preparation of the imminent European … and the South American.

The fact is that Jesús Velasco will have to prepare the last two duels of this year (on the 23rd at the Levante track in a new reissue of the last final league and on the 29th at home against Aspil Jumpers Ribera Navarra) as well as the demanding visit to Viña Albali Valdepeñas on January 4 with the goal Miquel Feixas, the finally recovered Leandro Esquerdinha and the injured Bernat Povill as the only available first-team players.

The other 10 will be with their national teams and five of them will face each other in a double commitment.. André Coelho will be with Portugal in the two friendlies that the current world and European champion will play at the Rubén Ruzafa pavilion in the Jaen town of Rincón de la Victoria against a Spanish team with four Barça players: a Sergio Lozano who was already key in November in his return to the national team, Dídac Plana, Carlos Ortiz and an Adolfo in full scoring and playing streak. They will be on the 18th and 19th.

Portugal, with Coelho on the right, after winning the World Cup

And on the other side of the Atlantic, the Brazilian coach Marquinhos Xavier has summoned the five Brazilians from Barça for a mini-concentration in Sorocaba. Ferrao, Dyego, Pito, Marcenio (returns) and a Matheus will be there in a meteoric progression.

After the disappointment of the World Cup bronze despite the fact that the ‘verdeamarelha’ was confined for ten days by a Covid outbreak and could barely prepare for the tournament as Piro recently explained to SPORT, the imminent South American is presented as an obligation for the team with the most stars on the planet … but they will have to be very careful with the exceptional albiceste block.

Ferrao and Dyego, with Brazil in the last World Cup

Returning to Barça, after the last two games of the year and the first in 2022, competitive activity will stop for more than a month and the following will be the high-flying duel at the Palau on the second weekend of February against the second classified, Jimbee Cartagena, led by the former ‘butcher’ Duda.

Then, in that order, it will be necessary to face the Spanish Super Cup, the Spanish Cup, the exciting Final Four of the Champions League, the Final Four of the Copa del Rey if the team qualifies and the qualifying rounds for the league title, a round trip in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals with the final to the best of three games.