It weighs only 90 Kilos and you can store it in the garage. Jetson One is a revolutionary eVTOL, designed for fun.

We have seen many eVTOL vehicles (vertical take-off electric craft), but none as compact, maneuverable, and fun to pilot as the spectacular Jetson one, which has been presented today.

The Swedish company Jetson Aero unveils its proposal for one-man flying car for fun, not to travel around the city or to be a flying taxi.

East eVTOL by pocket It is a small size drone, capable of transporting a person to 102 Km / h. You can see it in action in this spectacular video:

What is most surprising about this flying car is that due to its compact size, It almost looks like a flying motorcycle.

Measure only 2.8 x 2.4 x 1 meters, and the rotors can be folded, to occupy even less. So it fits in any garage.

It is a drone not much larger than those currently used to transport goods. But with enough stability and security to transport a person, which controls it from within.

Jetson one it looks like extremely fun to drive.

It is controlled as airplanes in video games: a joystick to adjust the speed, another to turn, go up and down, and two pedals that allow you to change the type of movement, such as moving sideways without turning.

It is endowed with 8 rotors distributed in 4 arms, which offer a power of 88 kW, which allows it to reach 102 km / h. We do not know the height at which it can fly, in its specifications it does not indicate it.

But everything points to not designed to ascend beyond 10 or 12 meters, because as we have commented it is a recreational flying car, designed to have fun for a while, not to move.

For that reason its autonomy is only 18 minutes. It is one of the reasons why it weighs so little. A larger battery would have doubled the weight.

Jetson Aero explains on its website that its greatest obsession is safety. Jetson One is able to fly with only 3 of the 4 arms it has.

It also has a LiDAR sensor that stabilizes and slows the flying craft when it gets too close to the ground, and it can skirt trees.

In the same way, it is capable of landing on its own if the controls are released.

As a last resort, deploy a quick-release parachute, when engines break down.

Jetson one the sale is already at a price of about 80,000 euros, but the 12 units that it will manufacture in 2022 are already sold, so there are no more until 2023. One of those units has been sold to a person who resides in Córdoba, according to the list.

Definitely, one of the most spectacular one-man eVTOLs we’ve seen. Of course, to use it, a pilot’s license may be required.