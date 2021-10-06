courtesy Instagram

Exatlon USA fifth season champion Jeyvier Cintrón was a favorite from the start in a particularly long, historic, and above all highly unusual season. Cintron, boxing champion carrying the flag of his native “Isla del Encanto”, Puerto Rico, cherished victory in the latest installment of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet.”

Since his arrival at Exatlon United States, one of the characteristics of Jeyvier Cintrón, setting aside his good energy and eternal smile, was his sincerity with respect to boxing, a discipline that has not only given him recognition, but he himself qualifies it as his “ first love ”and repeatedly announced that at the end of the competition, he would eventually return.

In one of the interviews prior to the extensive days, Cintrón assured that since childhood he understood the value of sacrifice thanks to his father, and that this sacrifice had led him to achieve great achievements in boxing, and he is confident that the loyal fans who They have followed each of his steps since long before Exatlon United States, they are waiting for him to return to that first passion.

After, together with Norma Palafox, having achieved victory in Exatlon United States, Jeyvier Cintrón seems not to have forgotten his comments, as he recently shared a photo of returning to the boxing ring, ready to return with all the strength that he has always had. characterized.

“I’m Back my people! I hope to have your great support. ” Jeyvier said.

The overwhelming majority of Cintron’s fans’ reaction was very favorable as they all wanted to see him back in the ring doing what he does best. This fan told him: “Jeyvier always has my support..knockout knockout blessings.”

On the other hand, this other follower highlighted Jeyvier’s performance in Exatlon, sharing these emotional words: “Exatlon fans and more team famous fans, we will never forget you, you made us scream, pray that nothing would happen to you when you ran those circuits, you stayed in our hearts, I wish you many triumphs in your sports career, blessings boy. “

And his Exatlon teammates were not short on praise and much motivation for the champion, Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez wrote: “Metele compadre knock out knock out knockout”, Gabba Del Mar wrote: “ESOOOOO” and Nicole Regnier told him: “ Give him fat !!!!!!! “

There is no doubt that during his time at Exatlon United States, Jeyvier Cintrón won the affection of each of the athletes who had the privilege of meeting and sharing with him. Remember that Cintrón has extensive experience dealing with this fame and recognition thanks to his athletic and sporting skills. At 26, the talented Puerto Rican boxer has represented his country in several Olympic games, more specifically in London 2012 and Rio 2016, thus becoming the first athlete in that discipline to represent Isla del Encanto in the maximum sporting event. globally.

And about that unforgettable experience, at the time Jeyvier assured in an interview that participating in the Olympic Games is an experience like no other, that you have to live it in order to understand its impact.

Go ahead, champion!

