Exatlon United States / Instagram Jeyvier Cintrón was the champion of the fifth season

Jeyvier Cintrón knew how to win the affection of the fans of the fifth season of EXATLON United States with his personality and simplicity, but at the same time he turned out to be a true heartthrob that causes euphoria among his fans.

And this time the boxer caused a tremendous stir on his social networks, with a photograph he posted on his Instagram, in which he initially wore an angel look, sitting on a bench, with a tender look and a sweater and pants.

But next to that image, the athlete added two other photos, in which dressed in the same clothes, he looks smiling, and with his hand on the front of his pants, which unleashed low passions among followers who even launched risque comments .

“Leave seriousness and enjoy the present 😤😁😝”, was the phrase with which the EXATLON champion presented the photos, causing an avalanche of flattering comments to rain down.

“Your smile is super contagious 😌💕”, “My skinny beauty”, “I want what you have in your hand” and “There cannot be so much perfection in a photo👌😍😘 The prince that I always dreamed of but unattainable”, were some of the feelings that Jeyvier fans expressed after seeing his photos.

“And where did that handsome man come from?” 🔥 ”, commented others.

But not only the athlete’s fans reacted to the images, but several of the Puerto Rican teammates also sent beautiful messages to the boxer.

“Hermoso compirri 🤙🏼”, commented Tavo González, while Andoni García asked him to protect himself from the cold.

After the end of the Telemundo competition, the Puerto Rican caused a greater stir, on account of some sensual photographs that he shared in boxers, with which he gave a premium to his slim, but toned body.

Back then, the images of the EXATLON champion went viral, and compliments and comments from his followers became the order of the day.

“5 gifts ❤️🎁 😃🏆✨” was the only and concise phrase with which the athlete shared his “post”, which soon became the source of countless flattering compliments, where many hinted that with his physical appearance and sympathy, Jeyvier it has nothing to envy to the best models in the world.

Tell us if you think that Jeyvier is a symbol of sensuality.

