Exatlon United States / Instagram Jeyvier Cintron and Norma Palafox have a beautiful friendship.

During the 7 months that the fifth season of EXATLON United States lasted, Jeyvier Cintrón and Norma Palafox consolidated a precious relationship.

The boxer and the soccer player did not stop showing off their beautiful friendship, with all kinds of jokes, moments, approaches and even similarities in their sporting abilities, before the viewers, characteristics that made them both the champions of reality.

And taking advantage of the fact that a few days ago it was the Mexican’s birthday, the friendly Puerto Rican did not want to let the date go unnoticed, and shouted his love for his great friend, while congratulating her on her date and praising her champion skills.

“Congratulations my Champion 4ever @normapalafox_ I carry you in my soul 🏆🥳😍❤️✨”, commented the boxer, who enchanted his followers and those of Palafox, thanks to the video with which he made an X-ray of their beautiful friendship. “How many loved to see this duo compete? @so_vicious 🙌🏻 ”.

And although Norma Palafox has not referred to her birthday in her networks, she was moved and moved by Jeyvier’s gift and his beautiful words.

The soccer player responded to the beautiful gesture of the EXATLON fifth season champion, also shouting the immense love she feels for the boxer.

“Thank you very much my champ 🤩😍, I love you !!!”, commented the star of the television program.

Jeyvier’s video for her great friend unleashed all kinds of emotions and praise among fans of the pair of athletes, including former EXATLON contestant Dave Sappelt, who declared himself amazed at the clip of the beautiful moments of the two reds.

“That’s Love ❤️ .. I love this video😭😭🔥💪🏽💪🏽”, commented the athlete, while dozens of fans of Palafox and Jeyvier joined his message.

“How much I loved seeing you compete together as a duo❤️‍🔥the best always!”, “My favorite duo ❤️❤️❤️”, “The best” and “You are the best thing that has passed through EXATLON 🔥❤️ ..”, were some of the comments that filled the networks after the clip.

The proximity of Palafox, who turned 23, and that of Jeyvier, 26, generated all kinds of comments in recent weeks, where more than one wondered if the Puerto Rican and the Mexican had been arrowed by Cupido.

But beyond the conjectures that their relationship generated, the truth is that between the two EXATLON champions there is only a feeling of brotherhood, which to this day has enchanted those who admire and love them.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories