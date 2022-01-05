

Jhonny González returned to boxing after a two-year absence.

Photo: Ezra Shaw / .

The Mexican boxer Jhonny González spoke about the fights that are currently taking place in which both fighters are not always professionals, and assured that they They are carried out by the simple curiosity of the public without thinking that they are a risk for the participants.

“These fights are only for curiosity and publicity. It has been seen because there are the payments per event. I think it is a risk that they face boxers because, I repeat, the only thing it generates is morbid. They risk their physique and the boxers their careers “, expressed the boxer.

At 40, González is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight champion with a record of 69 wins (56 by KO) and 11 losses, however He was absent from boxing for two years due to problems with his old promoter company.

However, after solving this problem, he returned to the discipline last December to beat his compatriot Sergio Puente and add another victory to his record.

Among his statements, González made reference toThe fight that could take place between Julio César Chávez Jr. and youtuber Jake Paul, which has brought some controversy in the boxing world.

“It would be a fight for morbid that can generate a lot of money because CHavez has always attracted the spotlight. But for his dad, because wherever he shows up, his father will always accompany him and what people want is to see the great Julius Caesar ”, he said.

Jake Paul, who has more than 20,000,000 followers on YouTube, He became famous in the boxing world after defeating the former welterweight champion Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley.

After his triumph, Paul challenged Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, but faced with the impossibility of a fight with the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, he turned his attention to Chávez Junior.

Jhonny González warned Julio César Chávez Jr.

In that sense, Jhonny González considers that by accepting to participate in the combat, Julio César Chávez Jr. would be ending his professional career.

“It is a good business that these youtubers are doing who want to face boxers, but if Chávez Jr. happens, I just hope that Julio prepares well because if he loses to Paul then he had better retire from boxing “, he pointed out.

The former WBC featherweight champion said he feels that with one more fight he will be ready to fight for a world championship again, contrary to what many think.

“My morale returned with the victory. I already have offers for more demanding fights. Today I am ready to face any champion of the body let it be in super feather ”, he pointed out.

Read also:

– Julio César Chávez Jr.’s wife assures that the Mexican is a sick person who “tries to avoid his feelings by taking pills”

– Julio César Chávez Jr. makes fun of Canelo’s next rival: “Just looking at his face is not going to win him” [Video]