The First Lady Jill biden faces comparisons to the former first lady Melania Trump after receiving the Christmas tree from the White House.

Most of the criticism was against the wife of the former president Donald trump, who was noted for the style with which he decorated the official residence, for some in an exaggerated or eccentric way.

This Tuesday, First Lady Biden received the 18-1 / 2-foot tall Fraser fir, which was shipped by Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms of Jefferson, North Carolina, considered one of the largest growers by the National Association of Christmas trees.

“It’s beautiful, it’s magnificent, actually,” said the First Lady when she received the tree.

The tree entered the White House grounds on horseback and by carriage, following tradition, and was inspected by the First Lady before being placed in the Blue Room.

It is still unknown what will be the theme chosen by the president’s wife Joe biden, but the Christmas decorations are revealed after Thanksgiving.

Some celebrate no longer seeing the adornments of former first lady Melania Trump.

“After four years, thanks to First Lady Jill Biden, a normal Merry Christmas returns to the White House,” said Mike Sington, a senior executive at NBCUniversal. “It’s the end of Melania Trump’s dark and dystopian Christmases.”

The executive even cited that phrase that the former first lady would have said to a former adviser and examine.

“I am working hard on the Christmas decorations. Who gives a fuck about Christmas? ”The former first lady would have said.

“Waiting for Jill Biden’s White House decor, after Melania’s ‘Handmaid’ decor,” user Maggie wrote.

In an account named “Trump1W && C”, former First Lady Melania was deemed “to have brought class to the White House.”

The comment was shared with an image of a tweet from actor James Woods, who claimed that President Trump’s wife hasn’t made magazine covers.