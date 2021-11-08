Light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka has yet to receive confirmation from the UFC, but hopes to be next in line to face Glover Teixeira.

Jiri Prochazka, came to the UFC last year and has already positioned himself as one of the best at 205 pounds. Within the promoter it was enough to win only two fights to get into the headline conversations.

“The first step, in my opinion, is that I need to keep my word from when I entered the UFC. I want to go for the title in the shortest way possible, so that’s my first goal. “

Jiri has two incredible KO victories, the most recent of them against former light heavyweight belt challenger Dominick Reyes. The former RIZIN champion served as a backup fighter at UFC 267. ‘Denisa’ gave the weight just in case, for the title match between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira; which ended with the Brazilian snatching the belt from Blachowicz in the second round.

Prochazka, who was present all week on Fight Island, stated that Jan Blachowicz underestimated his rival, and was not mentally focused or convinced to win. Regarding the now champion, Glover Teixeira, he affirmed that he noticed him superior in all aspects and that it was the mentality that made him take the title.

“I was a bit surprised, because everyone had Jan as a favorite. I watched his last fights and Glover looked more than 100% better than Jan in every way. In technique, movements, concentration, in everything. When my team and I saw Glover concentrating on the Yas Island hotel, we started talking about something new in Glover’s mindset. And that’s why he won, I think. He wanted that title 100 percent. And Jan, I think Jan was a little bit, without being disrespectful, but I don’t think he took the fight seriously. That’s my opinion. Jan talked about fighting him and me, and that was disrespectful to Glover. You need to be ready for what comes before, first. “

Prochazka stressed that he saw nothing wrong with Blachowicz’s technical performance. However, he believes that the problem may have been mental.

“He didn’t do anything technically wrong. It was his mind that was wrong, because if you don’t want to defend your belt 100 percent, if you don’t want to win 100 percent, that’s the bad side. That’s what I ask myself before every fight, if I really, really want to win the fight. That should be the first question, and the answer should be yes. “

Although, Jiri now awaits confirmation of the fight with Glover; there was talk of a confrontation with Aleksandar Rakic, in an elimination fight for the title. But the Czech is disappointed in Rakic’s words and does not plan to face the Serbian.

“You have to understand that he is not a challenge for me. And from this moment on, I am neither looking nor hearing his words. Because he’s a liar and he talks sh * t, that’s not a warrior. I want to fight real warriors, this is rubbish, and I’m disappointed by that. “

The bad blood between Prochazka and Rakic, originated from a tweet from the Serbian where he accused him of not wanting to face him and having declined a fight. Also, having disrespected their flag.