JK Rowling has been one of the most controversial figures in the entertainment industry for some time now and there is no way she can get rid of the bad reputation she has made. The British writer is once again at the center of the controversy because she accused a group of activists for “doxing” or exposing personal information from her home in England. Social networks have turned against her because it makes no sense to complain about data that is public knowledge.

Successful around the world for the Harry Potter saga, Rowling fell from collective grace for a series of tweets published in 2020 in which he offends the transgender community, saying that “only women menstruate.” The foregoing condemned her to the cancellation of social networks, but although her fortune has not been terribly affected, it has earned the rejection of the public. Things have gotten so far that he won’t even appear in the 20-year special of Harry Potter which will hit the HBO Max platform in 2022.

Through your Twitter account, JK Rowling reported yesterday that a group of activists posed in front of his house, took photographs exposing the address and shared them on social networks. The writer assures that she was a victim of doxxing and thanks all those who reported the material with the people in charge of the social network; In addition, he applauded the work of the local police for taking action on the matter and for not allowing harassment at home. Here is the start of his long thread on the case:

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activists who took photos of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to make sure our address was visible. I want to give a huge thank you to everyone who reported the image to TwitterSupport. His kindness and decency made a difference for my family and for me. I would also like to thank the Scottish Police for their support and assistance in this matter.

But although the publication of Rowling has thousands of likes, the creator of the Magic World was not spared from public scorn. His home address is well known to fans and there are many, many images of the property freely circulating the web, as well as several articles that speak in depth about the wealthy condo. There were not a few users of the networks who criticized JK for his attitude towards the activists, pointing out his position as a victim as hypocritical. Here is a compilation of posts:

JK Rowling’s house has its own Wikipedia page and here she is acting as if she is being doused by information that is already public, and sending her fans after trans activists. The woman never ceases to disgust.

How can JK Rowling claim that she is being exposed when her house is literally on a public government website as a point of reference?

You can’t doxxing JK Rowling. One in two people in Edinburgh proudly points out where their huge house is. They print photos of their door in the tabloids when they get in trouble with the city council over their hedges. Like, his house is Edinburgh’s version of Enya’s castle.

JK Rowling says ‘wahhh don’t expose me’ but the first line from Harry Potter is ‘this bitch lived at number four Privet Drive’. Where does the hypocrisy end?

Oh, did you click on the JK Rowling trend? Did you know that his house already had a complete article on Wikipedia? The damn doxeo can’t be applied. Oh, and when you clicked, did it show you in the third result what a terf is?

Oh no, I just doxed JK Rowling even though her address is publicly available online. Next, I will dox the famous American President Joe Biden looking for the address of the White House that is publicly available online so that you understand how silly this is.

While I think JK Rowling is just playing the crying victim, trying to expose her only allows her to advance her anti-trans narrative. Let the old hag wrinkle in the dark as she deserves.

