No no? After months of being the center of a controversy over her hate speech, writer JK Rowling seems to clarify what she thinks about trans people. In the past, he published an extensive “essay”, in which, among many other things, he explained his position that sex should be the basis of a person’s identity, but now he seems to accept that, as the experts of the medicine and psychology, there is a distinction between sex and gender identity.

Don’t Miss: Dumbledore’s Secrets: Mads Mikkelsen Debuts as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 Trailer

In a new series of tweets, JK Rowling shared an article that, curiously, seems to validate his transphobic ideas titled “Most Americans agree with JK Rowling that there are only two genders.” Before that heading, she clarified that she agrees that there are gender identities that are not limited to that binary paradigm (man and woman). These were her words:

Small, but important detail: I have never said that there are only two genres. There are many gender identities. The question at the center of this debate is whether sex or gender identity should be at the base of decisions to protect, provide services, establish sports categories and other areas in which women and girls currently have legal rights and protections. Using the words ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ interchangeably only dulls the problem of this debate.

Small but important point: I’ve never said there are only two genders. There are innumerable gender identities. 1/3 https://t.co/szCHOwoP4i – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 29, 2021

The question at the heart of this debate is whether sex or gender identity should form the basis of decisions on safeguarding, provision of services, sporting categories and other areas where women and girls currently have legal rights and protections. 23 – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 29, 2021

Using the words ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ interchangeably obscures the central issue of this debate. If you’re interested in what I actually said, see https://t.co/zRoACFakEn (in which I literally say ‘trans lives matter’ and ‘trans rights are human rights.’) 3 / X – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 29, 2021

In that last tweet, the author refers again to her supposed essay on the same topic in which she never mentioned gender identity, but instead emphasized sex. Her most recent statements continue to show a clear incoherence about what she really thinks of the validity of the trans identity. If, as it seems to say in these tweets, it recognizes the difference between sex and gender, then it cannot be excluded, as it has proposed in that text that started all the scrutiny, trans women from spaces and protections for women, because they are women regardless of their your gender. Hence there is a difference between those two categories.

That same dissonance is present in his “essay.” In one part, for example, he criticizes that people are reduced to their genitals and calls misogynistic the use of terms such as “people with vulva” or “menstruators” (terms used in medicine to include women, trans men and non-binary people), but on the other hand, he insists that it is also “profoundly misogynistic” to believe that femininity does not reside in sex. The writer seems not to be clear on whether or not a woman is defined exclusively by her genitalia. Because if this is the case, in your opinion, and we reduce your experience to that, then you are being misogynistic, but if this is not the case, and trans women are women because you cannot reduce their identity to their sex, then you are also being misogynistic.

We recommend: Voldemort, is it you? JK Rowling Says Critics Are Muggles

What she completely leaves aside is that, first of all, trans people do not deny that sex is real and that, while being a woman is a gender identity, one of the many that she claims to recognize, and is not possessing. a specific set of genitalia, trans women also have the right to women’s rights and, of course, human rights because they are human beings. How do you explain yourself the contradiction of understanding the difference between gender identity and sex without this implying including trans people as men and women? Well, from irrational fears such as the one that we are pushing children to be trans (when in reality the opposite is done and all people are forced to be cisgender since they are assigned a gender at birth) and that evil men are they will shield themselves as trans women to be abusive (as if trans people have legal permission to rape others). Both transphobic ideas that she denounces in her “essay”.

We will surely hear more of her these days as it is known that she declined an invitation to appear in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – 92%, the cast reunion of the saga, but it has been confirmed that she appears in fragments of an old interview that were edited along with the rest of the material. You can see that special this January 1st on HBO Max.

Continue reading: Learn, Rowling: Lynda Carter asks to use fame to promote respect for trans people

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');