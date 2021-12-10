JK Simmons returned as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% and Marvel Studios fans were delighted. The actor and character won over the public in the Sam Raimi trilogy and Kevin Feige brought him back for more reporting on The Daily Bugle. Now, during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Simmons admits that it was very painful to say goodbye to the Raimi films, seeing how Sony decided not to continue with the story after Spider-Man 3 – 63%.

Jameson performed as the editor-in-chief of the famous newspaper, making viewers laugh with his eccentric nature and jokes of all kinds. It didn’t take long for Marvel Studios executives to understand that there would be no one better for the MCU incarnation than Simmons himself, which is why they brought him back with the best of will and he’s already giving Spider-Man trouble. Jameson was the one who was in charge of revealing the identity of the superhero in the post-credits scene of Far from home And since then everything has been crazy.

But even though Simmons has already started a new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he still has a kind of ache in his heart from what happened to the Raimi trilogy, often regarded as the best adaptation of the Spider-Man adventures. Sony ended up with the story despite the fact that a quarter had already been contemplated. Here the actor’s statements:

After the … Sam Raimi trilogy and then when [Sony] passed her, it was heartbreaking, I’m not going to lie. And I thought, ‘Well, it was unbelievably fun and I’m so glad I had that opportunity.’

But JK Simmons He is now ready to shine again as Jameson in Spider-Man: No Road Home, the new Spider-Man movie in the MCU that comes with every intention of blowing up the heads of fans. Numerous villains have been revealed to the public but fans continue to await confirmation of the Spider-Verse, the long-awaited return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their respective incarnations of the arachnid superhero. Although the reality is almost obvious, neither Sony nor Marvel Studios have confirmed the crossover, and in fact the truth is expected to be known until the film’s theatrical release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will return Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle and also introduce the MCU to well-known villains such as the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx); Together they will give young Peter great trouble, who will need some powerful allies (besides Doctor Strange) to get ahead in the coming battle.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot to develop for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige know that in Tom holland It has a gold mine that can last for many years, and when it is finished it will surely continue with Miles Morales, but it will be a long time to see that. You can read the synopsis of No way home Next, will she become the highest grossing of the year?

With Spider-Man’s identity revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, enemies from other worlds begin to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

