Jennifer Lopez would be upset with Ben Affleck for his ex-wife

Apparently the statements he made Ben aflleck During an interview on Howars Stern Show, Jennifer Lopez found them unpleasant.

This because she was talking about her marriage to Jennifer garner And how bad it had been, he actually mentioned that if he was still with her, he would still be drinking.

The famous couple of successful celebrities has become a trend since the beginning of 2021, due to their reconciliation for 17 years, curiously after they ended their courtship in 2004 a year after Affleck contracted marriage with actress Jennifer Garner.

The marriage formed by Ben and Jennifer lasted 10 years, between which they had three children named: Violet Anne, Samuel and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck Garner.

Criticisms of the director of the film ARGO did not wait, because after their separation he himself claimed that he regretted having ended his marriage, and that the fact that he now blames his ex-wife for his taste for drink it was not in good taste.

At least this is what they began to comment on social networks immediately after the interview was launched on digital media.

Someone who apparently did not like this type of statement at all was precisely the Diva of the Bronxs, his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

According to what the actor mentioned, he affirmed that he felt trapped in his marriage and that both he and Garner had agreed to try to work things out for their children, unfortunately their marriage ended definitively in 2015.

Something that for many was unexpected is that the actor mentioned that he had practically been living hell and that his wife was the cause of him starting to drink.

It is said that a source close to the couple and especially to JLo who is extremely upset with her boyfriend, because he had been not very gentle with his statements towards the mother of his children and with whom they recently shared Halloween together as a family.

Obviously this topic immediately interested the interpreter of “Love don´t cost a thing”, because as a woman she must defend other women.

Although to tell the truth and according to what is mentioned by this curious source, it is that the singer, actress and businesswoman is afraid that her relationship and her person will be affected.