Life seemed to smile for actor Ben Affleck. Since he began his intense romance with Jennifer López last April, his image went through the roof and day by day the happy photos of both of them flooded newspapers and magazines. In addition to rebuilding his love life, his career was boosting and he showed his harmonica and even an enviable relationship with his ex-wife and mother of his three children, actress Jennifer Garner.

From one moment to another, the 49-year-old actor became the center of thousands of messages of repudiation. Everything was triggered by the negative comments he made about his failed marriage and his problems with alcohol, during an interview on The Howard Stern Show, where he pointed out that if he remained married to the actress, 49, he would probably continue to drink.

“It is partly the reason why I started drinking, because I was trapped (…) I thought I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do? What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which did not turn out to be a solution, “he said during the program.

According to information published by People, Affleck has been in rehab on several occasions due to his addiction to alcohol. In the years 20021, 2017 and 2018, when his divorce from Garner was finalized.

“We had a marriage that did not work out, this happens, with someone I love and respect, but with whom I should not stay married any longer. In the end we tried, we tried and we tried because we had children. We both felt that this was not the model we wanted our children of marriage to see, ”he pointed out to Stern.

The repercussions of his sayings were not long in coming, with thousands of comments calling him a little man for blaming his ex-wife for his alcoholism. Many Garner fans recalled Affleck’s infidelity with their children’s babysitter and lamented the actor’s folly.

Netizens weren’t the only ones upset. According to information published by the New York Post, Jennifer Lopez did not like the comments made by Affleck. “(López) is upset. She feels like she is being dragged into this situation because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to get involved in this (…) She met Jennifer Garner and is trying to get to know her and her children, ”an unidentified source told the New York Post.

López and Affleck made their love affair public in April of this year, shortly after the 52-year-old singer ended her long affair with Alex Rodríguez. Last October Jennifer Lopez and her children Max and Emme, 13, spent Halloween with Garner, Affleck and their children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.