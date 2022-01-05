It is no secret to anyone that Jennifer López is a true benchmark of sensuality and beauty, as her talent has placed her as a true star of international stature.

The singer has never stopped showing off her statuesque figure in daring garments that she continuously shares with her more than 189 million followers on Instagram.

And it is that at 52 years of age, Jennifer López has shown that exercise and good discipline to eat, which has formed a true figure of heart attack despite being a mother.

But one of her favorite garments is undoubtedly lace and transparencies, since it is a garment that she herself has made fashionable in the middle of winter.

“Marry me”

Proof of this is the transparent green lace dress that the singer wore as part of the promotion of her most recent film work alongside Maluma and Owen Wilson.

It will be next February 14, when JLo premieres the film, “Marry Me”, and during the promotional video the star is seen wearing a vibrant green lace and transparent dress, which gave her a touch of sensuality and beauty. .

Gala

Another of the looks that has revealed its best attributes was in a beautiful long dress by Charbel Zoe, the same one that she wore at the EMA, 2015, and it was a piece with which she boasted of curves and left little to the imagination.

The singer has dazzled everyone with great clothes. Photo: .

Second skin

The actress never ceases to amaze with the garments that many fashion designers have named second skin because of the transparencies that each model wears.

This trend is one of JLo’s favorites and proof of this is this asymmetric model of floral lace in black and nude by Zuhair Murad, as it is one of the most sensual that the star has worn.

The star continues to dazzle with her impressive figure. Photo: .

“American Idol”

The star in 2015 dazzled everyone in the final finale of ‘American Idol’ with a dramatic and suggestive design of her beloved Zuhair Murad, with lace on the torso, sleeves and skirt.

The actress continues to dazzle with her impressive figure. Photo: .

Venice

The famous actress and singer has impressed everyone by returning with actor Ben Affleck, and they were seen as romantic at the 78th Venice Film Festival and she struck with a completely blank lace.

The singer wore a white dress with transparencies and white lace, which dazzled all her fans with the most beautiful, sensual and elegant green.



The actress continues to set trends. Photo: .

